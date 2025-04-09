“HORROR AT JNF!”: VIRAL VOICE NOTE EXPOSES CHAOS, ABUSE, AND DEADLY NEGLIGENCE AT ST. KITTS’ MAIN HOSPITAL

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The JNF General Hospital is under fire following the circulation of a disturbing and emotional voice note that has gone viral across WhatsApp and social media platforms. The recording, believed to be from a local woman who visited the hospital over the weekend, paints a shocking and disgraceful picture of what she describes as “hellish conditions” and inhumane treatment inside the nation’s flagship medical institution.

The voice note, now sparking national outrage, outlines a series of explosive claims that include doctors refusing to treat a patient with multiple broken limbs unless full payment was made upfront, medical machines failing during live surgery, and abusive language hurled at nurses by senior doctors in front of patients and visitors.

“The doctor telling the young man because he’s not from here, he ain’t touching him until he get all the money,” the woman says, her voice laced with disgust and disbelief. The patient in question had reportedly been lying in the hospital since Friday, suffering from multiple fractures following a serious accident — and allegedly denied urgent care simply because he is a non-national.

In a newly circulated excerpt from the same voice note, the visitor adds a chilling detail:

“Yes, and because one foot is damaged… it’s broken in four different places, it is draining the other foot. And now he starts complaining saying he feels like he’s going paralyzed from his waist down. And the doctor came there and he was like, he ain’t doing it.”

The voice further reveals that even when the man responsible for the accident offered to pay for the victim’s surgery, he was rejected by the doctor for wanting to pay in two installments.

“The man who knocked him down… said he’ll pay for his surgery but he could pay in two stages and the doctor was like, no, I got to get all my money one time. It’s ridiculous.”

But the horror didn’t stop there.

The visitor also claims that the patient’s wife was blocked from accessing basic information, including X-ray results, because “the doctor have to authorize them to give her his pictures.” She recounted listening as nurses were verbally abused and degraded in front of patients, being called “bitches and stinking whores” by a high-ranking doctor who “couldn’t keep his composure.”

“How could them nurses work comfortable in that workspace?” she cried out, revealing that staff morale is at rock bottom and that she herself is considering resigning from the hospital after witnessing the traumatic events.

In one of the most terrifying revelations, the voice note alleges that an operating machine failed during a live surgery, leaving the patient in critical condition as family members wept outside.

“JNF is in a hot mess,” the voice message concludes. “They’re up there doing operation on somebody and the machine gun dead on them while they’re doing the operation… I stood up there yesterday and watched the man’s relative up there crying because the machine gun dead on the person. Craziness.”

The voice note has since triggered a firestorm of public criticism, with residents demanding an urgent investigation, ministerial accountability, and immediate intervention into what many are calling a national healthcare crisis.

As the viral audio continues to circulate, the silence from the hospital’s administration and the Ministry of Health has only fueled public fury. Calls are growing louder for Minister of Health Dr. Terrance Drew to break his silence and face the nation regarding the dangerously deteriorating conditions at JNF.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.