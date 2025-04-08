BLACKLISTED AND FURIOUS: CBI GIANTS RIF TRUST & LATITUDE FIGHT BACK AGAINST ST. KITTS & NEVIS GOVERNMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 8, 2025 – The global Citizenship by Investment (CBI) world has been rocked by explosive developments as two industry titans, RIF Trust and Latitude Consultancy, come out swinging against the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, following their dramatic blacklisting by the country’s Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU).

Both companies, internationally known for facilitating second citizenships for high-net-worth individuals, were named and shamed last week by the CIU for alleged “non-compliance,” triggering swift backlash and threats of legal warfare from the accused firms.

“We Deny Everything” – RIF Trust Fires First Shot

In a strongly worded rebuttal, RIF Trust’s Group CEO Mimoun Assraoui condemned the government’s actions, stating:

“RIF Trust denies any wrongdoing, and we will vigorously defend our corporate integrity within the deadline of April 11th specified by the CIU.”

Sources close to the firm describe the mood as one of controlled fury, with top legal teams mobilized and boardroom meetings held across time zones to formulate a full-frontal legal assault.

Latitude Calls Out “Due Process Disaster”

CEO and Chairman Eric Major

But it’s Latitude Consultancy that unleashed the most blistering attack, questioning the credibility, fairness, and motive behind the CIU’s actions. CEO and Chairman Eric Major minced no words:

“Contrary to what the statement implies, we were not given a fair opportunity to formally respond. The CIU had set a deadline of April 11th for our reply—yet they proceeded to issue their public accusation days in advance.”

Major called the early announcement a “reckless rush to judgment”, suggesting that the CIU deliberately moved ahead to avoid exposing flaws in its own investigation.

“We are actively preparing a robust legal and strategic response,” he declared, adding, “We urge the public, media, and industry stakeholders to approach this matter with balance and fairness.”

Latitude’s statement points to a potential legal and PR showdown that could escalate into international arbitration and serious reputational damage for the twin-island federation’s CBI programme—once hailed as a regional gold standard.

International Fallout Imminent?

Industry insiders say this unprecedented clash could send shockwaves throughout the global investment migration industry, especially as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to face scrutiny from Western governments pushing for tighter CBI regulations. The move to blacklist agents without a concluded response window has been described by some legal experts as “procedural sabotage.”

“This is not just about two companies,” said one industry analyst. “This could undermine confidence in how CBI programmes are governed across the Caribbean and beyond.”

The Legal Gloves Are Off

RIF Trust’s Group CEO Mimoun Assraoui

With both RIF Trust and Latitude indicating they are ready to lawyer up, insiders expect court filings, injunctions, and possibly international lawsuits to follow. Legal observers suggest the government may soon be forced to defend its actions not just in the press—but in courtrooms across multiple jurisdictions.

One thing is clear: the battle lines are drawn, and the war over reputation, transparency, and power in the CBI industry has only just begun.

Stay tuned for continuing updates as this high-stakes international drama unfolds. Will St. Kitts and Nevis stand by its blacklist? Or will the global giants of CBI force a retreat through the courts?

