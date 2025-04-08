SHERMEL DREW TAKES THE HELM AS PAM IGNITES A NEW ERA OF FEARLESS LEADERSHIP!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 8, 2025 — In a political shake-up that has electrified the Federation, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) has sent shockwaves through Constituency #4 with the dramatic unveiling of its powerhouse new executive, led by the trailblazing Shermel Drew as Chairperson.

This announcement marks more than just a routine reshuffle—it signals the start of a bold new movement, driven by fresh energy, razor-sharp focus, and a passionate commitment to reclaiming PAM’s dominance in one of the country’s most pivotal battlegrounds.

DREW STEPS IN — AND STEPS UP!

With her name now etched into the political spotlight, Shermel Drew is already being dubbed a “rising star and force to be reckoned with” in the political arena. Insiders say her election as Chairperson represents a new dawn for Constituency #4, where citizens have been hungering for meaningful change, bold advocacy, and fearless representation.

“She’s not just taking the reins,” said one longtime PAM supporter. “She’s about to take this entire constituency by storm.”

DYNAMIC TEAM, DANGEROUSLY DETERMINED

Joining Drew is a high-powered executive lineup of formidable women, each bringing their own fire and strategic brilliance:

Chairperson: Shermel Drew

Shermel Drew Deputy Chairperson: Merle Liburd

Merle Liburd Secretary: Sherema Liburd

Sherema Liburd Treasurer: Amanda Williams

Amanda Williams Assistant Secretary/Treasurer: Joanna Marsham-Wilkin

Joanna Marsham-Wilkin Public Relations Officer (PRO): Chelsea Williams

This female-led political force has pledged to revitalize grassroots operations, champion youth and women’s issues, and confront the deepening struggles faced by constituents—head-on.

FORMER CHAIRMAN BACKS THE MOVEMENT

In a surprise show of unity and continuity, former Constituency #4 Chairman Azard Gumbs issued a statement applauding the new leadership and pledging his unwavering support:

“Congratulations to the new executive of Constituency Four:

Chairperson- Shermel Drew

Deputy Chairperson -Merle Liburd

Secretary – Sherema Liburd

Treasurer- Amanda Williams

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer- Joanna Marsham-Wilkin

PRO- Chelsea Williams

I am excited to work with the new team, so together we can build C4 and by extension, improve the lives of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Gumbs’ endorsement is being seen as a strong signal of PAM unity, as veterans and fresh leaders join forces to deliver a knockout punch in the next election cycle.

THE MISSION: REVIVE, RECLAIM, REIGNITE

In a powerful joint statement, the executive declared:

“We are honoured to serve and eager to build a stronger, more united Constituency 4. Together, we will work tirelessly to uplift our communities and empower our people.”

And with that, the gauntlet has been thrown. The new executive isn’t just looking to lead—they’re on a mission to reclaim every street, every village, every vote that PAM once held dear.

THE POLITICAL STAKES HAVE NEVER BEEN HIGHER

With the ruling SKN Labour Party facing mounting criticisms and the country navigating a turbulent socio-economic landscape, PAM’s resurgence in Constituency #4 couldn’t come at a more explosive time.

Shermel Drew and her team are setting the stage for what could be a fierce showdown at the polls—and beyond.

The question isn’t if Constituency #4 is about to change—it’s how fast and how fiercely.