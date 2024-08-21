TOP DAWG ASSASSINATED ! : Police Investigate MURDER in Molineaux, Krami “I-MARK” Morris-O’Loughlin Found Dead

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 18, 2024 – The quiet early morning hours in Molineaux were shattered by gunfire, leaving the community in shock as the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force investigates a brutal homicide. The victim, 36-year-old Krami Morris-O’Loughlin, known to many as “Imark,” was found dead in his yard after a chilling attack on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

At approximately 5:37 a.m., police responded to reports of gunshots in the Molineaux area. Upon arrival, they discovered the “TOP DAWG” Morris-O’Loughlin’s lifeless body, riddled with multiple gunshot wounds. The gruesome scene, set against the backdrop of his own home, has sent shockwaves through the community.

The District Medical Officer, Dr. Rubaine, was called to the scene and, following an examination, officially pronounced Morris-O’Loughlin deceased. The Crime Scene Unit meticulously processed the area, recovering several items that may prove crucial in unraveling the mystery behind this heinous crime.

As Morris-O’Loughlin’s body was transported to the morgue for an autopsy, the investigation into his death intensifies. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is determined to bring those responsible to justice and is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be reported to the Violent Crime Unit at 662-3468 or via the crime hotline at 707.

This latest act of violence has heightened the community’s anxiety, as residents grapple with the grim reality of another life lost to gun violence. The police are calling for cooperation from the public, emphasizing that every piece of information, no matter how small, could be pivotal in solving this case and preventing further bloodshed.