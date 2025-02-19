St. Lucia Government Injects Nearly $80 Million into Local Economy with Public Sector Wage Increases

(Castries, St. Lucia, February 19, 2025) – The Government of St. Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, is set to release nearly $80 million into the local economy over the next 48 hours following the successful conclusion of trade negotiations with the Trade Union Federation.

More than 11,000 public sector workers will benefit from a 6% wage increase covering the bargaining period from 2022 to 2025. This agreement includes the payment of nearly $44.5 million in monthly salaries and a $34.5 million tax-free back pay package, which will be disbursed this month.

Public sector workers across grades 1 to 18 can expect to receive their tax-free lump sums this week, providing a significant financial boost to households and local businesses.

Prime Minister Pierre and his Cabinet emphasized their commitment to improving the livelihoods of public sector employees and supporting economic growth through increased consumer spending. This agreement represents a significant step in the government’s broader efforts to foster financial stability and enhance public sector engagement.

The move is expected to have a positive impact on St. Lucia’s economy as the government works to balance fiscal responsibility with meaningful support for its workforce.