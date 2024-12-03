“Youth Social and Community Activist Roleece Brookes Pulls No Punches: A Hard-Hitting Analysis of the Nation’s State of Affairs on Politics Aside”

“No Elephants Left Unaddressed: Roleece Brookes Calls Out the State of the Nation on Politics Aside Podcast”

Youth, community, and social activist Roleece Brookes has once again captured national attention with her no-holds-barred commentary on the state of affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis during a recent episode of her popular Politics Aside podcast. Known for her fearless approach to tough conversations, Brookes laid out an unvarnished assessment of the country’s challenges while calling for greater accountability and action.

Brookes began by reaffirming her commitment to fostering open discussions about national issues, stating, “I’m just here to provide a platform. I’m just here to open up the room and make space for well-needed discussions. And in order to do this, we have to discuss the elephants in the room, no matter how big they are.”

Holding Leadership to Account

In her latest podcast, Brookes delved into key issues plaguing the nation, from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program to crime rates, economic performance, and unfulfilled campaign promises made by the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP). She posed hard-hitting questions:

“Where is our CBI today compared to where it was in 2022?”

“Where is our crime rate today compared to where it was in 2022?”

“How is the economy doing today, even in the face of COVID-19?”

Brookes challenged listeners and leaders alike to reflect on these realities, emphasizing the urgency of making tangible progress in the remaining two and a half years of the current administration’s term.

A Checklist of Promises

Brookes systematically reviewed key promises made during the 2022 SKNLP campaign, holding the administration accountable for its delivery—or lack thereof:

COVID Relief Income Support: “Can someone tell me if this was fulfilled?”

Unemployment Insurance Facility: “Where is this today?”

National Minimum Wage Increase: “We expect this to reach $500 weekly in the next two and a half years.”

VAT Reduction to 13%: “This would be a game-changer for many citizens.”

Five-Star Hotel Developments: “We have two and a half years left to see something or hear something.”

Green Jobs and Water Catchment Solutions: “People are crying out about the water situation. Let’s get back on track.”

Medical Marijuana Industry: “We’re waiting for progress amid ongoing controversy.”

A Call for Constructive Dialogue

Anticipating criticism from partisan voices, Brookes remained undeterred, inviting open dialogue: “I know the Labourites can be rude, but guys, girls, women, we’re having a discussion. Let’s talk. If you want to jump on this with me and we go facts to facts, we can do that too because the people will have to be the judge.”

Brookes concluded with a rallying cry for collective accountability, urging the nation to stay focused on building a better future. “The end result, what we want to see, is St. Kitts and Nevis at number one, and no man, woman, or child left behind.”

Setting the Stage for Change

With her candid, facts-first approach, Roleece Brookes has solidified her role as a powerful voice for transparency and progress in St. Kitts and Nevis. As the nation grapples with its current challenges, her Politics Aside podcast is proving to be a critical platform for meaningful dialogue and the pursuit of a brighter future.