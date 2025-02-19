Cuban Foreign Minister Exposes USAID’s $120 Million Effort to Destabilize Revolution

Havana, Cuba – Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez has accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of spending over US$120 million between 2007 and 2013 in efforts to undermine Cuba’s constitutional order and destabilize the revolution.

Rodriguez took to social media on Tuesday to denounce the U.S. agency’s actions, calling it “unusual for an official development agency to fund government change efforts” while enriching individuals who profit from Cuba’s economic hardships.

His remarks follow Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s recent revelation that USAID also allocated US$61 million between 2001 and 2006 to fund 142 covert projects aimed at destabilizing the Cuban government.

Continued Economic Pressure from the U.S.

Rodriguez condemned Washington’s persistent economic warfare against Cuba, particularly through the long-standing trade embargo, insisting that the blockade will not succeed in toppling the Cuban revolution.

Meanwhile, as part of a broader restructuring effort, former U.S. President Donald Trump had sought to downsize USAID, cutting its workforce from over 10,000 to fewer than 300 employees. The move placed all non-designated agency staff worldwide on administrative leave, leading to disruptions in U.S.-funded foreign aid programs.

The budget cuts forced USAID to shut down its headquarters, with U.S.-funded media outlets covering Cuba now scrambling to find alternative financing sources. Miami-based CubaNet, which received $500,000 from USAID in 2024, has since resorted to public donations to sustain its operations.

Cuba’s Resistance Against U.S. Interference

Despite these efforts, Cuban officials remain steadfast in their commitment to the revolution. Rodriguez warned that Washington’s attempts to interfere in Cuba’s internal affairs will ultimately fail, reaffirming that the Cuban people will continue to resist foreign intervention.

“This is not just a political struggle—it is a fight for Cuba’s sovereignty and dignity,” he declared.