Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Leads St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation at CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

(Bridgetown, Barbados, February 19, 2025) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, is currently leading a high-level delegation at the Forty-Eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held from February 18 to 21, 2025.

Accompanying the Prime Minister are Honourable The Rt. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; His Excellency Larry Vaughan, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to CARICOM; Mr. Javon Liburd, Press Secretary; and Mr. Bjorn Hazel, Senior Foreign Service Officer.

The meeting brings together CARICOM leaders to address pressing regional issues, focusing on economic resilience, climate change, regional security, and deepening integration through the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME). Discussions will also cover food security, geopolitical developments, crime and security, free movement within the region, and the ongoing crisis in Haiti.

Key engagements include high-level discussions with H.E. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and H.E. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, aimed at strengthening global partnerships and addressing the region’s shared challenges.

One of the meeting’s highlights will be the signing of agreements related to Martinique’s accession as an Associate Member of CARICOM, further expanding the bloc’s influence and cooperation.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s active participation underscores his dedication to advancing the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis within the regional and global arenas. As the nation continues its transformation into a Sustainable Island State, the government remains committed to fostering regional partnerships to build a more resilient and prosperous Caribbean.