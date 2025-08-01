TRIUMPHANT HOMECOMING: MISS CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT RETURNS TO ST. KITTS IN SPECTACULAR STYLE

TIMES CARIBBEAN EXCLUSIVE

Cultural Powerhouse Event Set for December 29 at St. Kitts Marriott Resort

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – August 1, 2025 — After a year-long absence that left a noticeable void in the national carnival calendar, one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated cultural institutions is returning to its birthplace. The Haynes Smith Youth Club has officially announced the return of the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant to St. Kitts, where it all began. The pageant will take place on Monday, December 29 at 7 p.m. at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The return follows a competitive regional bidding process, with several territories making strong proposals to host the event. Ultimately, the decision to bring the pageant back to St. Kitts was driven by its historic connection to the island, its alignment with long-term goals, and the overwhelming support of local sponsors and community leaders.

Monique Lescott, Public Relations Officer for the pageant committee, explained the decision in emotional terms.

“We’re going to be back again here in St. Kitts… thanks to some well-meaning, upstanding pillars of our society who stepped in to cover the extra costs to bring this treasure home,” Lescott stated.

She continued, “That one year we lost it from the carnival lineup in 2024—I felt that loss personally. It left a gap in the calendar, a missing piece of the magic that we’ve grown up with. We are committed to restoring that standard of excellence.”

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better. The winning contestant will receive EC$13,500, along with a new EC$1,000 prize for the most engaging promotional video submitted on official platforms.

“We’ve raised the stakes,” said Lescott. “With rising costs, our goal is to ensure the show remains top quality and rewarding for all involved. These young women are coming from across the Caribbean to represent their countries, and they deserve to be encouraged and supported.”

Chairman Lawson Archibald emphasized the deeper significance of the event.

“Our commitment is to excellence not just in entertainment, but in empowering Caribbean youth through culture and performance,” he said.

Executive Producer Antonio Maynard reinforced that message.

“Bringing the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant back to St. Kitts is more than a logistical decision—it’s a return to our roots. This event is a national treasure, and we’re determined to produce an experience that reflects the creativity and calibre of the contestants.”

A key element of the 2025 pageant’s success is the renewed partnership with the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC). Their collaboration will ensure the pageant is fully integrated into the official Sugar Mas schedule and receives the visibility and prominence it rightfully deserves.

Reigning titleholder Miss St. Kitts Caitlin Wilson will crown her successor at what is expected to be a sold-out, high-impact production.

With early preparations already underway, sponsors on board, and regional momentum building, the return of the Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant to St. Kitts is set to be one of the cultural highlights of the year.

The crown is coming home—and so is the legacy.

— TIMES CARIBBEAN

Culture. Legacy. Excellence.