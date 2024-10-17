PM DREW’S CHILDREN’S MEDICAL FUND SHROUDED IN SECRECY: NO RECORDS ON FUNDS OR BENEFICIARIES!

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew’s Children’s Medical Fund, launched with much fanfare in 2022, is now under fire for its glaring lack of transparency and accountability. Citizens have voiced mounting concerns over being kept in the dark about the fund’s finances, criteria, and its actual impact on sick children.

Since its inception, no public records have been provided on how many children have benefitted, nor has there been any disclosure on the total amount of money in the fund or how much has been disbursed. This lack of transparency has fueled suspicions of potential mismanagement and corruption.

The public is also questioning the decision-making process for granting assistance. There has been no clear communication on who oversees the fund, who approves disbursements, or the specific criteria for families seeking help. The absence of such crucial details has cast a shadow over what was intended to be a life-saving initiative for vulnerable children.

Without urgent transparency, doubts over the fund’s integrity will only deepen, leading to greater public outcry and a growing mistrust in its administration.