ST. KITTS-NEVIS ROOTED JANELLE K. SARAUW SHIFTS INTO HIGH GEAR IN HISTORIC BID FOR U.S. CONGRESS

Former USVI Senator with Deep St. Kitts and Nevis Family Ties Launches Aggressive Campaign as Race to Succeed Stacey Plaskett Intensifies

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — With campaign events accelerating across St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, St. Kitts and Nevis-rooted politician Janelle K. Sarauw has moved decisively into full campaign mode as she seeks to capture the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives in what is shaping up to be one of the territory’s most closely watched political contests in years.

Sarauw, a former senator who represented the St. Thomas–St. John District from 2017 to 2023, is contesting the August 1, 2026 Democratic Primary after re-registering as a Democrat to enter the race for Congress. The winner will advance to the November general election to compete for the influential Delegate seat currently held by Stacey Plaskett, who is pursuing a gubernatorial bid rather than seeking another term in Congress.

What makes Sarauw’s candidacy especially noteworthy across the Eastern Caribbean is her deep and longstanding connection to St. Kitts and Nevis. Her mother is Kittitian, and Sarauw spent significant portions of her childhood and holidays in the Federation. Her family ties run even deeper: her grandfather was the former Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, the Hon. Ivan Buchanan, and she is also a cousin of former Deputy Prime Ministers Dr. the Hon. Shawn Richards and the late Hugh Heyliger. Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Marilyn in the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 1990s, Sarauw lived in St. Kitts with relatives, further strengthening her personal and cultural bond with the Federation. These family roots and lived experiences have made her a familiar and closely watched figure among many Kittitians and Nevisians who follow politics across the wider Caribbean.

A HIGH-STAKES OPEN SEAT

Political observers note that open congressional seats are rare in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more than a decade, Plaskett has dominated territorial politics as Delegate to Congress. Her decision to pursue Government House has created a rare opening, triggering a competitive Democratic primary featuring Sarauw alongside former Senator Emmett Hansen II, former U.S. Attorney Delia Smith, and Teri Helenese.

Following the official casting of lots, Sarauw secured Position No. 4 on the Democratic primary ballot and has prominently incorporated that number into her campaign branding and voter outreach efforts.

Campaign materials now prominently display “Vote 4” messaging as Sarauw tours communities throughout the territory, holding canvassing events, public meetings and voter engagement activities ahead of the August showdown.

FROM POLITICAL INSURGENT TO CONGRESSIONAL CONTENDER

Sarauw’s political journey has been anything but conventional.

She first emerged as a disruptive force in Virgin Islands politics, winning a special election to the Legislature in 2017 before securing re-election and becoming one of the territory’s most recognizable younger political figures. During her tenure, she served on several influential committees and built a reputation as an outspoken legislator willing to challenge established political norms.

Her transition from independent politics back into the Democratic Party has become one of the defining storylines of the 2026 election cycle.

Analysts suggest the move reflects a strategic recognition that the Democratic Primary remains the most direct pathway to congressional representation in a territory where Democrats have historically enjoyed significant electoral strength.

WHY THE RACE MATTERS

Although the U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate does not cast final votes on the House floor, the office carries substantial influence in Washington.

The Delegate participates in congressional committees, advocates for federal funding, advances territorial priorities, and serves as the principal voice of Virgin Islanders in the U.S. Congress. Issues such as disaster recovery, healthcare funding, economic development, transportation, federal benefits, tourism support and climate resilience often depend heavily on effective congressional advocacy.

For Sarauw, the campaign represents an opportunity to transform years of territorial legislative experience into a national platform.

Her campaign has emphasized what she describes as forward-looking solutions for the Virgin Islands while seeking to mobilize younger voters, professionals and communities looking for a new generation of leadership.

CARIBBEAN INTEREST GROWING

Across St. Kitts and Nevis, Sarauw’s campaign is attracting increasing attention because of her family heritage and personal history within the Federation.

Should she ultimately prevail, she would become one of the most prominent elected officials in the wider Caribbean with direct roots linking both the U.S. Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis.

With the Democratic Primary now just weeks away, campaign signs, voter outreach drives and public appearances suggest Sarauw is leaving little to chance.

The contest remains highly competitive, but one thing is increasingly clear: the St. Kitts-connected former senator has emerged as a significant contender in the battle to become the next voice of the U.S. Virgin Islands in Washington, D.C. As August 1 approaches, political watchers across both the Virgin Islands and St. Kitts and Nevis will be paying close attention to whether Janelle K. Sarauw’s congressional ambitions can carry her from the campaign trail to Capitol Hill.