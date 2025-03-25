St. Maarten Mourns Sudden Passing of NV GEBE’s Incoming CEO Troy Washington

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – The island of St. Maarten is in mourning following the unexpected passing of Troy Washington, the Temporary Manager of NV GEBE, who was set to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Washington tragically passed away while en route to the Netherlands for a conference related to the operations of NV GEBE.

According to reports, Washington fell ill during his Air France flight on Tuesday and was subsequently taken to France, where medical authorities confirmed that he had died in flight. The exact cause of his passing has not yet been disclosed.

Washington’s sudden death comes at a critical time for NV GEBE, St. Maarten’s sole electricity and water provider, as he was expected to take over as its permanent CEO. His leadership was seen as pivotal in steering the company forward amid ongoing operational and infrastructural challenges.

The government of St. Maarten, along with the Supervisory Board of NV GEBE, is expected to issue an official statement in the coming days. Meanwhile, expressions of shock and condolences have begun pouring in from colleagues, government officials, and the wider St. Maarten community.

This developing story will be updated as more details emerge.