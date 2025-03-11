A Political Firestorm Over the ECCB Governor’s Residence: Searching for the Facts

By Julian Rogers,



The controversy surrounding the residence of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Governor has now evolved beyond concerns about governance and transparency— transforming into a full-blown political battle. What started as a discussion on cost escalation and decision-making has turned into a campaign to undermine Timothy Antoine, a highly regarded, principled, and modest leader. The attacks have escalated beyond Antoine to target the project management firm, Williams Architectural Services, with the leak of confidential reports compelling the company to seek legal counsel to defend its reputation. The latest revelations raise questions about Dr Ralph Gonsalves’ true motivations in this saga, particularly in light of his smear campaign, attempt to circumvent the current ECCB chair, and apparent frustration over a rejected request to the Central Bank.

Beyond the Letter: A Calculated Smear Campaign

The tone of Dr Gonsalves’ letter is highly charged, dramatic, and condemnatory, employing phrases such as “an absolute scandal” and “an outrage” to characterise the Governor’s residence. Instead of a measured institutional critique, the letter appears as an aggressive public indictment aimed at discrediting Antoine rather than addressing governance concerns through established mechanisms.

Gonsalves asserts there was “insufficient transparency”; however, the Monetary Council was informed of the project, and his Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves, a member of the Council, was briefed and fully aware. How could Dr Gonsalves have claimed ignorance if Camillo would be the one to keep him informed? This contradiction raises serious doubts about the sincerity of his allegations.

Rather than address the Board of Directors or the Monetary Council, which oversees the ECCB, the letter places all blame directly on Antoine, which is unusual. Any failures of financial oversight should be attributed to governing bodies, not the Governor alone. This misdirection of blame suggests the letter is a political manoeuvre rather than a genuine concern about financial management.

This matter should have been addressed through the appropriate institutional channels, allowing the Monetary Council to undertake an impartial review. Instead, by instigating a public campaign against Antoine, he has made it evident that this issue is not about transparency; instead, it is about undermining Antoine’s credibility in the court of public opinion.

Initially, Dr Gonsalves framed his concern as financial prudence in a letter to Antigua and

Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, who is set to assume the chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council in July 2025.

However, it has now come to light that this was not merely a letter but a concerted effort, a

clear indication that this was never intended to be a private governance discussion but rather a calculated attempt to discredit Antoine publicly.

Gonsalves’ Unexpected Attack on Antoine

Surprisingly, Dr. Gonsalves would launch such an attack on Antoine, a regional public servant who cannot defend himself. Under the governance structure of the ECCB, this responsibility lies with the Monetary Council, not the Governor. This raises serious concerns about fairness, as Antoine is subjected to a public campaign against him without any opportunity to respond directly.

This is even more unexpected because Dr Gonsalves has previously championed fairness and due process in regional matters. He strongly advocated for a prompt and fair resolution in the case of Dr Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon at the Caribbean Development Bank, recognising that Leon was not being given a fair opportunity to defend himself. Dr Gonsalves’ current approach of publicly discrediting Antoine rather than allowing the Monetary Council to manage the matter internally contradicts his stated principles on fairness and institutional governance.

The Attack Extends Beyond Antoine

This controversy has escalated beyond an attack on Antoine into a broader assault on the integrity of the ECCB. This time, it targeted the project management company, Williams Architectural Services, which oversaw the execution of the ECCB residence project. The company’s confidential project report has been leaked, leading the firm to seek legal counsel to defend its reputation against what seems to be a coordinated smear campaign.

Not only was Dr Gonsalves’ letter deliberately leaked to the media, but the internal project management report is now being widely circulated—despite the expectation that such a document would be handled with strict confidentiality. This raises fundamental questions: Who orchestrated this leak, what is the intended goal, and who benefits from these calculated attacks?

The ongoing revelations indicate that this campaign is no longer centred on genuine governance concerns; instead, it signifies a systematic effort to undermine the ECCB, its Governor, and its project partners. The Monetary Council must assess these developments and contemplate the broader implications for the institution’s credibility and independence.

What Triggered Gonsalves’ Ire?

Credible sources suggest that Dr Gonsalves requested a facility from the ECCB, which was firmly rejected because it was neither right nor proper under the institution’s rules. Although the specific details of the request remain undisclosed, this raises a crucial issue.

Question: Is the real controversy here about a Governor standing firm on principle rather than bending to political will? Suppose Antoine was targeted for refusing to accommodate a questionable request. In that case, this issue transcends the cost of a residence and instead becomes a battle for the very independence of the ECCB.

Antoine: A Modest, Principled Leader Under Attack

Ironically, Antoine—widely regarded as humble, modest, and frugal—is now unjustly portrayed as someone seeking luxury and opulence. In reality, Antoine is known for:

• Travelling in economy class on official business instead of insisting on first-class or private accommodations.

• Opting for budget hotels instead of indulging in luxurious accommodations, such as Heritage Quay in downtown St John’s, Antigua.

• Returning to his humble abode in Grenada instead of pursuing lavish accommodations

This is not the profile of a man obsessed with grandeur. Why would someone with this lifestyle suddenly demand an opulent residence? Dr. Gonsalves’s narrative does not withstand scrutiny.

Monetary Council’s Direct Engagement with the Project

A significant development in this controversy is that members of the Monetary Council, who were delayed in leaving after their recent meeting in St Kitts, were transported by bus to the construction site to witness the progress. This direct engagement by the Council members further reinforces that the project was not undertaken in secrecy but falls within the governing body’s purview.

Additionally, reports suggest that Camillo Gonsalves, upon returning home, briefed his father on the project’s status, sharing photographs accompanying the letter leaked to the press. This raises further questions about why Dr Gonsalves subsequently claimed ignorance of critical details regarding the residence and why he chose a public attack rather than a Council discussion.

Clarifying the Cost Estimates

Recent discussions have raised questions about the original cost estimates for the ECCB

Governor’s residence. It is now emerging that the widely cited figure of EC$7 million was not the initial budget but rather an early estimate for the construction of the building, a figure deemed to be laughable considering the size of such a project. The budgetary process seems much more comprehensive, considering security, functionality, and long-term institutional needs. Efforts are ongoing to confirm the precise financial details, but this clarification challenges the assertion that the project faced unchecked cost overruns.

The Rigorous Selection Process

The ECCB conducted a thorough and transparent process in finalising the companies involved in the Governor’s residence project. This process adhered to international standards and has not been called into question at any stage.

Request for Expressions of Interest – The first step ensured that only qualified firms with the necessary expertise and track record were considered. Tender Process – A competitive and structured evaluation was conducted to ensure fairness and accountability. Final Award of Contracts – Companies were selected based on clear criteria, aligning with industry best practices.

Through this meticulous process, BOA was awarded the design contract, Lennox Warner Partners was chosen for the construction, and Williams Architectural Services was appointed as the project management firm.

These measures highlight that this project complies with international procurement and governance standards.

Breaking Down the Project Costs

The ECCB’s investment in the Governor’s residence encompasses several key expenditures beyond merely constructing a house. The Bank purchased multiple lots from Social Security in the upscale Beacon Heights development, situated just outside the capital, Basseterre. This prime location provides commanding views of the city and Nevis, reinforcing the residence’s institutional significance.

Other significant costs associated with the project include:

• Design and architectural planning (awarded to BOA)

• Legal fees related to land acquisition and project approvals

• Land preparation and infrastructure work

• Engineering and infrastructure costs, including roads and utilities

• Construction materials and labour (contracted to Lennox Warner Partners)

• Project management oversight (handled by Williams Architectural Services)

• Security installations to meet institutional safety standards

• Furnishings and fixtures suitable for official functions

• Specialist landscape architecture to enhance the property’s functionality and presentation

These expenditures underscore that this project was not merely a residential building but a comprehensive institutional investment intended to serve the Governor and the broader functions of the ECCB.

The residence currently under final construction is not solely for the Governor’s personal use—it is intended to host official ECCB functions such as diplomatic engagements, highlevel financial meetings, and official receptions, a strategic investment rather than an unnecessary luxury.

In contrast, the facilities at the ECCB headquarters serve as a multipurpose venue for public, government, and private sector functions, making a separate official residence, justifying the provision of an official building for much more than a residence.

Gonsalves’ Endgame: Is He Positioning His Son to Become the Next Governor?

One of the most intriguing questions circulating in regional political and financial circles is whether Dr. Gonsalves is attempting to position his son, Camillo as the next ECCB Governor. While Camillo, currently the Minister of Finance for St Vincent and the Grenadines, possesses an extensive background in law and diplomacy, he is not a central banker or economist by profession.

The ECCB has historically been shielded from political influence, but would the groundwork be laid for a more politically aligned appointment if the current governor were to be removed?

Gaston Browne Adjusts in Light of Controversy

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne, the incoming chair of the ECCB Monetary Council, initially defended Antoine against allegations of extravagance, asserting that the residence represents a necessary institutional investment. Browne has refuted claims of excessive spending, emphasising that the residence is a crucial investment for the institution and not merely a matter of personal luxury.

However, Browne has since repositioned himself, shifting the discussion from Antoine’s integrity to concerns about governance failures and accountability gaps at the ECCB, emphasising that the Monetary Council was aware of the project and had no objections. While he continues to assert that there is no evidence of corruption or excess, Browne now contends that the Monetary Council was “caught flat-footed” and suggests that reporting and accountability mechanisms need to be strengthened. He has even raised the possibility of an independent investigation into the project, signalling a shift away from outright support for Antoine.

Monetary Council Must Defend the ECCB’s Independence

Dr Gonsalves’ actions pose a serious risk. Suppose regional political leaders believe they can publicly attack and force out a sitting ECCB Governor simply for refusing to comply with an improper request. What does this imply for the institution’s future? The Monetary Council must defend the ECCB’s independence swiftly and prevent political interference from undermining its governance.

This issue extends beyond mere residency—it concerns the integrity of the region’s financial leadership. Should the Monetary Council fail to oppose this political campaign, the independence of the ECCB will suffer irreversible damage.

Essential Questions That Require Answers

What is the true motive behind Dr Gonsalves’ campaign against Antoine? Is it centred on transparency, financial prudence, or political control and influence? Was this attack prompted by a rejected request, an attempt to reshape the leadership of the ECCB, or an effort to install a preferred successor?

Why has this escalated so that Williams Architectural Services has sought legal counsel? Is the aim now to discredit the Governor and the entire project? What are the ramifications of confidential ECCB documents being leaked? Does this indicate a perilous precedent where political interference undermines institutional integrity?

At its core, this controversy is no longer about the cost of a residence—it is about the cost of undermining regional financial governance and the integrity of our institutions. Will the ECCB withstand this onslaught and maintain its independence, or are we observing a perilous shift where political ambition dismantles the foundation of trust in our financial institutions? The answers to these questions will determine the future of leadership and accountability in the Eastern Caribbean. Does this signal a dangerous precedent where political interference overrides institutional integrity?

The public should not be misled. This is not about a residence; it is a calculated effort to undermine an institution and discredit a leader who has upheld its integrity. Antoine is not the scandal; the real scandal is the audacious attack against him and the blatant disregard for the ECCB’s independence. How this issue is handled will set a precedent: Will the region’s financial institutions remain steadfast, or will they be reduced to instruments of political manoeuvring?

Julian Rogers is following developments from his Caribbean home in Belize. Write to him at mycaribbean@gmail.com.