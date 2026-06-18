BASSETERRE / LOS ANGELES / VANCOUVER — A widening legal cloud continues to surround former corporate raider Paul A. Bilzerian, the St. Kitts and Nevis-based businessman and former U.S. citizen now facing serious federal fraud allegations in the United States while his name remains tied to a complicated web of Caribbean litigation, corporate disputes and unresolved public concern.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Bilzerian was indicted in September 2024 in a nine-count federal case alleging conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud and efforts to avoid a massive SEC judgment now exceeding US$180 million. U.S. prosecutors allege that Bilzerian used shell companies and nominee owners to conceal assets, influence Ignite International Brands Ltd., and mislead investors while avoiding financial obligations to U.S. authorities.

The indictment also named Ignite International Brands Ltd. and Bilzerian’s longtime accountant, Scott Rohleder. Prosecutors said the allegations involve a complex financial scheme connected to investor disclosures, company revenues, tax filings and attempts to frustrate SEC recovery efforts. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The case has renewed regional attention because Bilzerian has long resided in St. Kitts and Nevis and has been connected to multiple Eastern Caribbean court matters involving his sons, companies and associates. In a 2025 U.S. court opinion, a federal judge found that Bilzerian played a central role in St. Kitts litigation despite restrictions connected to earlier SEC proceedings.

The matter has also taken a dramatic family-business turn. In British Columbia court proceedings reported by Courthouse News, Dan Bilzerian has alleged that his father used proxies to remove him from leadership of Ignite. Gregory Gilpin-Payne was identified in that reporting as the person who signed a letter on behalf of International Investments Ltd., though those claims remain part of civil allegations and have not been finally determined by a court.

Claims now circulating that Terri Bilzerian and Gregory Gilpin-Payne were arrested or charged in connection with alleged money laundering, embezzlement or misuse of company funds could not be independently confirmed from official public records at publication time. Likewise, allegations linking Bilzerian to negligence in an Antigua stem-cell matter, including claims involving a death, require official confirmation and should be treated as unproven unless supported by court filings or statements from law enforcement.

Still, the confirmed record is serious. U.S. authorities allege that Bilzerian’s conduct formed part of a long-running effort to avoid accountability, conceal control, mislead investors and frustrate regulators. If convicted on all U.S. federal charges, Bilzerian faces the possibility of significant prison exposure, including up to five years on conspiracy counts and up to 20 years on wire fraud counts.

For the Caribbean, the case raises uncomfortable questions about offshore residency, financial transparency, cross-border enforcement and whether small jurisdictions are being used as shields in high-stakes international disputes.

The central legal issue remains clear: allegations are not convictions. But the scale of the U.S. indictment, the SEC judgment, the Ignite dispute and the Caribbean litigation history make this one of the most closely watched financial accountability sagas involving a St. Kitts and Nevis-based figure.

As the matter moves through the courts, the call from concerned observers is simple: allow the evidence to be tested, allow due process to run its course, and let justice prevail.