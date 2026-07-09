BREAKING NEWS: EC Dollar Enters Historic New Era as ECCB Unveils Banknotes Featuring National Heroes and Regional Icons

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 9, 2026 — In a landmark moment for the Eastern Caribbean, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank has unveiled redesigned EC banknotes that will, for the first time, replace the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II with distinguished national heroes, nation builders and regional icons.

ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine revealed the new designs during the Ceremony to Mark the Change in Chairmanship of the ECCB Monetary Council, describing the new series as a powerful tribute to the people, heritage and achievements of the eight-member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union.

The historic redesign follows a decision taken at the 105th Meeting of the Monetary Council on July 21, 2023, after public consultations showed strong support for placing Caribbean heroes and leaders on the region’s currency.

The new EC$100 note will feature Nobel laureate Sir William Arthur Lewis and Sir John George Melvin Compton.

The EC$50 note will feature former ECCB Governor Sir K. Dwight Venner and St. Kitts and Nevis National Hero Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw.

The EC$20 note will feature Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr. and Dame Mary Eugenia Charles.

The EC$10 note will feature William Henry Bramble and James Ronald Webster.

The EC$5 note will feature Robert Milton Cato and Olympic champion Sir Kirani James.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the placement of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw on the EC$50 note stands as a proud and emotional national honour, recognising one of the Federation’s most consequential figures in labour, politics, social justice and nation-building.

The redesigned banknotes mark one of the most symbolic currency changes in modern Eastern Caribbean history. More than a design update, the new series signals a bold regional statement: the EC dollar will now carry the faces and legacies of Caribbean greatness.

The ECCB says the notes will continue to preserve the security, integrity and public confidence long associated with the EC dollar while celebrating the region’s cultural identity and shared history.