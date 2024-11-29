ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ LATEST CENSUS DATA STILL AWAITING OFFICIAL RELEASE, BUT SOME INSIGHTS ALREADY SHARED PUBLICLY

The latest census data for St. Kitts and Nevis, completed in 2022, has yet to be officially published in a final report, despite some figures being publicly announced by government officials. Minister Hon. Dr. Joyelle Trizia Clarke, who serves as the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, emphasized the importance of this data for the nation’s economic development. “We need it for economic development to stimulate the economy a little bit more, and we can manage it because balancing a population with the resources, that’s what you always have to do for development that meets the needs of everyone,” said Minister Clarke.

The preliminary figures released show that St. Kitts has a population of 38,138, while Nevis has 13,182, bringing the total population of the Federation to 51,320. The data also highlights a decrease in the average household size, now at 2.36 people in St. Kitts and 2.38 people in Nevis, reflecting broader demographic and social changes that will require thoughtful policy adjustments.

Utilizing Census Data for Future Development

Minister Clarke further explained that the Census data is instrumental in guiding decisions on legislative boundaries, resource allocation, and social development. For example, the population growth in certain areas has led to increased demand for housing, while other areas remain underserved, suggesting a need for targeted interventions to prevent poverty escalation.

In addition, Permanent Secretary Sherilita Dore-Tyson stressed the importance of involving the public in the next steps. “We realize that there’s so much depth in the Census, and so we are planning to have public consultations, public engagements. We are saying, listen, this is what we have found. How can it benefit you? What can you do with this information?” She mentioned that island-wide dissemination programs will begin in 2025, following a delay due to budget and manpower constraints this year.

Planning for the Future: Land Management and Housing Solutions

As the population grows, effective land management has become a priority. Dore-Tyson revealed that over 2,224 new applicants are seeking land, creating pressure on the limited space available on the islands. The Ministry is exploring innovative land distribution policies, such as prioritizing young professionals and military personnel for land grants. Additionally, vertical housing solutions are being considered, particularly for urban areas, to maximize land use while accommodating the growing population.

The official release of the Census report is still anticipated, but the early insights are already shaping how the government will approach economic, social, and infrastructural planning in the coming years. Public consultations and education about the data will ensure that citizens understand its significance and how it can be leveraged for their benefit.