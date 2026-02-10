TRICIA GREAUX MAKES WAVES: New Ocean Governance BEACON Award Shines a Light on Women Powering the Blue Economy

By any measure—policy, practice, or impact—Tricia Greaux has been a force in Caribbean ocean governance. Now, her leadership has inspired a landmark honour that is set to redefine how the Federation recognises women shaping its marine future.

The Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance BEACON Award, newly established in partnership with the Department of Gender Affairs – St. Kitts and the Department of Gender Affairs – Nevis, will debut on March 8, 2026, as part of International Women’s Day observances across St. Kitts and Nevis. Two awards—one on each island—will be presented, signaling a Federation-wide commitment to elevating women’s leadership in the Blue Economy.

A BEACON for the Blue Economy

More than a trophy, the BEACON Award is a statement. It recognises a woman whose sustained leadership, measurable impact, and ethical influence have shaped marine and maritime spaces over time. A BEACON awardee is defined as a guiding light—someone whose work has inspired institutions, strengthened communities, and advanced professional standards in ocean governance.

The criteria are deliberately rigorous. Awardees must demonstrate long-term achievement, community engagement, innovation, and integrity—hallmarks of leadership that outlast trends and deliver durable change.

Why This Award Matters—Now

As small island states face mounting pressures—from climate change and coastal erosion to fisheries sustainability and maritime regulation—the need for competent, visionary ocean leadership has never been greater. The BEACON Award places women at the centre of that response, correcting historic imbalances while spotlighting excellence where it already exists.

In doing so, the award challenges outdated narratives that sideline women’s expertise in technical and governance-heavy marine sectors. Instead, it elevates lived leadership—women who have built credibility over years, not headlines over days.

The Vision Behind the Name

Tricia Greaux’s career provides the blueprint. A certified Marine Protected Areas Manager, Sustainable Ocean Initiative Trainer, and graduate of the Maritime SheEO Program, she has consistently fused science, policy, and creativity to expand ocean literacy across the Caribbean. Her work uniquely integrates performing and visual arts with marine conservation, broadening public engagement with the Blue Economy beyond boardrooms and policy papers.

Her leadership credentials are formidable: former Vice-President for Public Relations and Marketing of the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean; advisor to the Caribbean Feminist Climate Justice Movement; and the first national to complete the United Nations UNCLOS Strategic Needs Fellowship in Ocean Governance. Her accolades include a national International Women’s Day Award for the Blue Economy and induction into the St. Kitts Pioneering Women’s Gallery as the Federation’s first female marine biologist.

In naming the award after Greaux, the Federation is not merely honouring an individual—it is endorsing a model of leadership that is inclusive, interdisciplinary, and future-focused.

Nominations Now Open

Nominations for the Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance BEACON Award are officially open and available via the Departments of Gender Affairs’ social media platforms.

Nomination deadline: February 21, 2026.

The call is clear: identify the women whose work has quietly—but powerfully—shaped our seas, ports, policies, and coastal communities.

A Turning Point

This award marks a pivotal moment in national recognition. It reframes ocean governance not as a niche concern, but as a central pillar of sustainable development, economic resilience, and social equity. And it affirms that women—long active, often under-credited—are leading that charge.

With the BEACON Award, St. Kitts and Nevis is not just celebrating excellence. It is setting a standard—one that signals where the Federation is headed, and who will be leading the way.