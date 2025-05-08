PM Gaston Browne Blasts Ralph Gonsalves Over “Irresponsible” CIP Comments



— Antigua PM Defends Passport Programme, Says No Corruption Here —

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — May 8, 2025

The regional diplomatic temperature just spiked as Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda launched a scathing rebuttal against his Vincentian counterpart, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, over what he described as a “reckless and uninformed attack” on the region’s Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPs).

Browne, visibly stunned by Gonsalves’ remarks, called the April 15 tirade “unfortunate, inaccurate and irresponsible,” insisting that Antigua’s CIP is nothing like the shadowy schemes the St. Vincent and the Grenadines leader warned against. Gonsalves had earlier described CIPs as corrupt and a threat to democratic systems, while warning that the sale of passports could soon trigger serious diplomatic fallout, including potential visa sanctions.

But Browne wasn’t having it.

“Our CIP is clean, transparent, and rigorously vetted,” the Antiguan leader said. “We conduct extensive due diligence through global intelligence networks including Interpol, international agencies, and regional authorities. Every single applicant is put under a microscope.”

Not stopping there, Browne challenged the very foundation of Gonsalves’ claims, noting that Antigua’s investment programme mirrors internationally respected models like the U.S. EB-5 visa, Canada’s former investor visa, and the EU’s golden visa systems.

“If this is corruption,” Browne jabbed, “then the entire developed world is guilty.”

In a further stinging counter, Browne questioned the logic behind Gonsalves’ visa threat fear-mongering. “If the EU revokes visa-free access to OECS countries with CIPs, why should St. Vincent and the Grenadines retain it? They don’t have a CIP, but proximity doesn’t grant immunity,” he argued.

Browne also highlighted recent efforts to tighten oversight and improve transparency, pointing to the establishment of a new regional regulatory body to bring all CIPs in line with international best practices. This body, he said, reflects the Caribbean’s commitment to responsible programme management and engagement with global partners like the U.S., EU, and UK.

The diplomatic exchange now raises questions about regional unity and whether Gonsalves’ fiery criticisms will fracture OECS solidarity on immigration and economic resilience.

As the passport wars heat up, one thing is clear: Browne isn’t backing down—and he’s daring anyone to question the integrity of Antigua’s CIP.