ST. KITTS & NEVIS PASSPORT SLIPS IN GLOBAL RANKING

SKN TIMES SPECIAL REPORT

From 2nd to 4th in the Caribbean—Decline Linked to Policy Shifts Under PM Drew’s Administration

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The global standing of the St. Kitts and Nevis passport has declined in the latest Henley Passport Index (July 2025), now ranked 4th in the Caribbean and 25th worldwide. This marks a notable drop from its position in 2021, when it ranked 2nd in the Caribbean and 22nd globally under the leadership of Dr. Timothy Harris and the Team Unity Government.

At that time, the St. Kitts and Nevis passport was one of the most highly regarded in the region, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 160 countries. The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, the oldest of its kind in the world, was widely considered a benchmark in the industry.

Current Standing Among Caribbean Nations (2025):

Barbados – 163 destinations

– 163 destinations Bahamas – 159

– 159 St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 156

– 156 St. Kitts and Nevis – 154

Contributing Factors to the Decline

Since 2022, several policy changes under the current Drew-led SKNLP administration have drawn attention and concern from international stakeholders. These include:

Adjustments to the CBI programme that were seen as abrupt or unclear;

Increased scrutiny from international regulators regarding due diligence;

A shifting global landscape where reputation and consistency play an increasing role in visa negotiations.

While St. Kitts and Nevis still maintains a strong travel profile, analysts suggest the recent slippage may reflect growing hesitation among international partners and a need for greater policy coordination and diplomatic engagement.

Perspective from the Past

Under the previous Harris administration, the passport was viewed as a premium travel document. In the 2021 Henley Passport Index, St. Kitts and Nevis ranked just behind Barbados and was tied with Malta and Iceland on the global stage. This positioned the Federation as a serious player in international mobility.

The recent rankings now place St. Kitts and Nevis behind several of its regional peers, a development that observers say should prompt reflection and recalibration.

Conclusion

Though still among the top-tier passports in the region, the decline in rank indicates a need for renewed focus on strengthening international relationships, enhancing transparency, and restoring investor confidence in the CBI programme.

With smart governance and proactive diplomacy, St. Kitts and Nevis can rebuild its standing—and its passport can once again become one of the most desirable in the Caribbean and beyond.

