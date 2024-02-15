The Federation Shines on the International Stage: St. Kitts and Nevis Takes the Lead at OAS Meeting

Date: February 13, 2024 Place: Washington, DC Credit: Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS Date: February 13, 2024 Place: Washington, DC Credit: Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS Date: February 13, 2024 Place: Washington, DC Credit: Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS Date: February 13, 2024 Place: Washington, DC Credit: Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS Date: February 13, 2024 Place: Washington, DC Credit: Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS Date: February 13, 2024 Place: Washington, DC Credit: Juan Manuel Herrera/OAS

In a display of diplomatic prowess and commitment to integral development, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis once again asserted its influence on the international stage. The Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Organization of American States (OAS), Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, took the helm as the chairperson during the Regular Meeting of the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) at the OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, on February 13.

The Inter-American Council for Integral Development serves a crucial role in fostering collaboration among its member States to advance their integral development. Its overarching mission includes addressing key issues, and particularly focusing on the eradication of extreme poverty in the region. The recent meeting, under the capable leadership of Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, showcased the Federation’s dedication to promoting collective efforts for the betterment of its member nations.

The role played by St. Kitts and Nevis in chairing the CIDI meeting highlights the country’s commitment to regional cooperation and the pursuit of comprehensive development goals. By taking the lead in this international forum, the Federation is actively contributing to the advancement of initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of the people within the region.

The meeting also saw the active participation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ First Secretary at the Permanent Mission to the OAS, Ms. Shanelle Simmonds, further emphasizing the country’s dedication to engaging with the international community on matters of integral development.

Integral development, as envisioned by the Inter-American Council, encompasses various aspects, including economic, social, and environmental dimensions. By collaborating with other member States, St. Kitts and Nevis is not only showcasing its diplomatic finesse but also demonstrating a commitment to creating a more prosperous and sustainable future for its citizens and the wider region.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ representation at the CIDI meeting serves as a testament to the country’s active role in shaping policies and strategies that aim to eliminate extreme poverty. The diplomatic efforts of Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin and Ms. Shanelle Simmonds underscore the Federation’s belief in the power of international cooperation to bring about positive change.

As the Federation continues to stand tall on the international stage, its leadership in forums like the CIDI reinforces the notion that even smaller nations can play a significant role in shaping the global narrative and contributing to the achievement of shared developmental objectives. St. Kitts and Nevis’ proactive engagement in the Inter-American Council for Integral Development exemplifies the spirit of collaboration that is essential for addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the countries in the region.