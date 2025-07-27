Jamaica Mourns the Passing of Don Wehby, Former Senator and GraceKennedy CEO

Headline:



Kingston, Jamaica – The nation is in mourning following the death of Don Wehby, former Government Senator and longtime Chief Executive Officer of the GraceKennedy Group. Wehby passed away leaving behind a storied legacy of public service, business leadership, and national development.

Wehby served as a Government Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance between September 2007 and October 2009. He returned to the Upper House in May 2016 and served diligently until November 2024.

As CEO of GraceKennedy, one of the Caribbean’s largest and most diversified conglomerates, Wehby was a towering figure in the private sector, leading with integrity, vision, and a steadfast commitment to economic empowerment across Jamaica and the region.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed deep sorrow at Wehby’s passing in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“His passing is a tremendous loss for his loving family, for the colleagues and communities he uplifted, and for the nation he so passionately served. But Don Wehby’s legacy endures — in the lives he mentored, in the institutions he helped build, and in the ideals he championed.”

Wehby’s leadership bridged both the public and private sectors, where he was widely respected for his humility, business acumen, and patriotic spirit.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the political divide and corporate Jamaica, all echoing the sentiment that the nation has lost a giant.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.