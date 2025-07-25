TIM DAVID DESTROYS WINDIES WITH FASTEST EVER T20 TON!

TIMES CARIBBEAN SPORTS

Australia Clinch Series in Basseterre with Ruthless 6-Wicket Demolition as West Indies Left Stunned

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Australian power-hitter Tim David etched his name into the record books and left Warner Park in ruins with a jaw-dropping 37-ball century, the fastest ever by an Australian in men’s T20 internationals, as he led his team to a commanding six-wicket victory over the West Indies to seal the series 3-0.

David’s breathtaking assault featured 11 towering sixes, as he single-handedly dismantled the West Indian bowling attack, silencing the home crowd and crushing Caribbean hopes after Shai Hope’s earlier heroic maiden T20I century.

Walking in with Australia wobbling at 4-86 after a rocky Powerplay, David unleashed a furious onslaught that transformed pressure into pure domination. In a three-over stretch from the 10th to 12th overs, David scored 71 of Australia’s runs, while batting partner Mitch Owen contributed just five — a testament to the one-man wrecking crew that was on display.

The pair added 128 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket, and Australia chased down 215 with a staggering 23 balls to spare, turning what looked like a contest into a Caribbean nightmare.

Shai Hope Overshadowed

Earlier, West Indies captain Shai Hope carved his name into the record books with a superb maiden T20I hundred, joining Chris Gayle as the only West Indians to score centuries in all three international formats. But his moment of glory was quickly forgotten in the hurricane of Tim David’s destruction.

Hope’s knock deserved to be the story — until David rewrote it.

Records Smashed in St. Kitts

Tim David’s century broke Josh Inglis’ previous record of 43 balls for the fastest T20I century by an Australian. He reached his half-century in just 16 balls, also a new Australian record, surpassing Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head’s previous mark.

It wasn’t just fast — it was violent, calculated, and relentless.

The momentum shifted dramatically when David launched four consecutive sixes off Gudakesh Motie, setting the tone for what was to come. Then came a towering blow off Akeal Hosein, followed by a crisp boundary that brought up his fifty in just 16 balls.

He was briefly denied by a dropped catch on 90 — Brandon King shelling a sitter at cow corner — but there was no stopping the carnage. The milestone century came via a flick to the fine leg boundary off Romario Shepherd, sealing the game and the series in emphatic style.

Scorecard Snapshot

West Indies : 214/4 (Shai Hope 102*)

: 214/4 (Shai Hope 102*) Australia : 218/4 in 16.1 overs Tim David: 100 off 37 balls* Mitch Owen: 36* off 16 balls

: 218/4 in 16.1 overs

Australia now leads the five-match series 3-0, and with performances like this, West Indies will be left searching for answers — and bowlers — ahead of the next clash.

Fastest T20I Centuries for Australia

Tim David – 37 balls vs West Indies (2025) Josh Inglis – 43 balls vs Scotland (2024) Aaron Finch – 47 balls vs England (2013) Josh Inglis – 47 balls vs India (2023) Glenn Maxwell – 47 balls vs India (2023)

Tim David didn’t just win a game — he made history, stole the spotlight, and reminded the cricket world that when he’s on, no boundary is big enough.