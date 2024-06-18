ST.KITTS-NEVIS POLICE CHARGE TWO IN CONNECTION WITH NEVIS GAS STATION ROBBERY

Akeem Dos Santos of Church Ground, Nevis, age twenty-five (25); and Nicklus David of Low Street, Nevis, age twenty-one (21), have each been charged for the offence of Robbery, committed on May 6th, 2024, at Dayton Gas Station. Both males were charged on June 14th, 2024, with Mr Dos Santos being charged at the Cotton Ground Police Station, and Mr David being charged at the Newcastle Police Station.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is wholly grateful to the general public for its assistance in this matter. The Force is deeply committed to addressing incidents of robbery with the utmost seriousness and unwavering dedication to ensuring that justice prevails. We emphasize the importance of community engagement and collaboration in upholding the safety and security of our neighbourhoods. We urge members of the public to step forward and share any information they may have regarding criminal activities, as your assistance plays a crucial role in our collective efforts to safeguard our communities.