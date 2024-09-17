St. Kitts-Nevis Government Silent as Sam Nazarian, Tony Robbins Unveil and launches The Estate at Kittitian Hill

In a dramatic move shaking up the global luxury and wellness markets, Sam Nazarian, Chairman and CEO of sbe, along with a powerhouse team including entrepreneur Tony Robbins, musician Marc Anthony, and strategist Richard Attias, has announced the launch of The Estate Hotels & Residences. This ambitious project will debut at the iconic Kittitian Hill Resort in St. Kitts-Nevis, marking a significant shift in luxury hospitality and preventative medicine.

The Estate promises a global network of luxury resorts and residences, integrating advanced functional and preventative medicine through partnerships with Fountain Life. This revolutionary approach aims to establish 15 global hotels and residences and 10 urban preventative medicine centers by 2030, with the first four locations set to open in St. Kitts, the U.K., Trento in Northern Italy, and Montreux, Switzerland, in 2026.

However, as this high-profile venture garners international attention, the St. Kitts-Nevis government has remained conspicuously silent. The government’s reticence is especially notable given the complex history of the Kittitian Hill project, which previously received substantial funding from the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF). This foundation was set up in 2006 to transition the island’s economy away from sugar, using funds from citizenship-by-investment programs.

The SIDF invested over $7.9 million into Kittitian Hill through Belmont Resorts. Yet, the project faced significant delays and financial troubles, with much of the development remaining incomplete by 2020. Prime Minister Timothy Harris had criticized the SIDF’s involvement in hotel ventures, stating that the foundation was never intended for such purposes.

The lack of government response to The Estate’s launch raises questions about its stance on the future of luxury developments in St. Kitts-Nevis and the broader implications for the island’s economic strategies. As The Estate moves forward, the silence from local officials adds a layer of intrigue to this transformative project.