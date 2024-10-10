PM Dr. Terrance Drew Declares Bold Commitment to Energy Independence: “Harnessing Nevis’ Geothermal Power Will Free Us From Oil Dependence”

During a riveting “Roundtable” discussion on October 8, 2024, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew reignited the conversation on St. Kitts and Nevis’ energy future, doubling down on the nation’s commitment to achieving energy independence.

Dr. Drew emphasized that transitioning to a sustainable energy framework, anchored in renewable sources, is critical for the Federation. Highlighting Nevis’ untapped geothermal potential, he expressed confidence that harnessing this clean energy source could dramatically reduce the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels—a dependency that currently exposes the economy to volatile global oil prices.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the present electricity rate, which stands at 60 cents per kilowatt, poses a considerable financial burden on both the economy and households. He argued that embracing geothermal energy could significantly slash energy costs, with an IMF-supported goal of reducing prices to just one-third of their current level.

In his passionate remarks, Dr. Drew laid out the far-reaching benefits of this energy revolution, explaining that lower energy costs would not only ease financial pressure on the people but also create fiscal flexibility, attract investment, and foster economic growth.

With a clear focus on sustainability and resilience, the Prime Minister vowed that the transition to renewable energy would vastly improve the quality of life for citizens across the Federation, ushering in a new era of economic stability and environmental stewardship.