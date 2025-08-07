SVG Celebrates Trio of 2025 Chevening Scholars Set to Shine on Global Stage

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and the Grenadines – The United Kingdom’s prestigious Chevening Scholarship programme has once again placed Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the international spotlight, announcing three outstanding Vincentians as 2025 awardees. Tevisha James, Reenah Samuel, and Joshika Hall will soon embark on postgraduate studies in the UK, each with a mission to transform their fields and uplift their nation.

TEVISHA JAMES – Championing Food Safety for Public Health and Trade



Tevisha James, a dedicated Standards Inspector at the SVG Bureau of Standards, has built her career on safeguarding the nation’s food and water quality. Her expertise in aseptic techniques and microbial growth principles not only ensures public health but also strengthens the country’s readiness for export in a trade-driven economy.

Beyond her professional duties, Tevisha serves her community through her church, as a Pathfinder leader and Vacation Bible School teacher, and has been on the frontlines of humanitarian relief—assisting the Red Cross in Mayreau, Union Island, and Canouan after Hurricane Beryl.

She will pursue an MSc in Food Safety, Hygiene and Management at the University of Birmingham, aiming to integrate UK food safety standards into SVG’s framework.

REENAH SAMUEL – Driving MSME Growth and Sustainable Trade



With a sharp focus on economic development, Reenah Samuel has been a rising force in SVG’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade since 2020. Specialising in international trade policy, she has worked to remove regulatory barriers, encourage innovation, and empower micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Her goal is to position SVG as a hub for sustainable commerce while building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Outside the office, she is committed to youth empowerment and spiritual unity in her community.

Reenah will head to the University of Nottingham for an MSc in Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Management, equipping herself to lead transformative business reforms back home.

JOSHIKA HALL – Inspiring the Next Generation of Scientists



A secondary school science teacher with a passion for laboratory research, Joshika Hall has made it her mission to bring science alive for her students. Through interactive lab sessions, she encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and a love for discovery.

Believing strongly in educational equity, Joshika sees each class as a platform to inspire future scientists who will advance healthcare in small developing nations. She plans to harness UK laboratory experience to improve diagnostics and medical research in SVG and the wider Caribbean.

Joshika will pursue an MSc in Medical Microbiology at the University of Manchester, taking her expertise from the classroom to the cutting edge of science.

With these three dynamic women joining the global Chevening network, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines not only celebrates academic excellence but also invests in a future of stronger public health, sustainable trade, and world-class education.