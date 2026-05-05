The Caribbean is composed of small, open economies which share structural constraints and common vulnerabilities. Limited domestic markets, high exposure to external shocks, elevated trade and transport costs, narrow production bases, and increasing climate risks shape the region’s development. These characteristics affect growth, reduce economies of scale, and heighten fiscal vulnerability. Building upon the work of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, regional integration represents a practical pathway to stronger competitiveness, resilience, and inclusive growth. By working together, Caribbean countries can expand their effective market size and pool scarce resources. Regional cooperation can promote harmonized regulations, streamlined procedures, shared infrastructure, and coordinated reforms. At a time of global uncertainty, elevated public debt, and mounting climate pressures, deeper regional cooperation becomes increasingly urgent. In this context, the World Bank Group will host an online webinar, a part of the Ask World Bank Caribbean series, to provide a platform for dialogue on advancing regional integration across the Caribbean. Drawing on lessons from operations and analytical work, the session will highlight positive outcomes and explore practical next steps to strengthen resilience, competitiveness, and inclusive growth.Have questions? Email wbcaribbean@worldbank.org