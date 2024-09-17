St. Kitts Songstress Erica Edwards Drops Stunning New Single and Video—A Collaboration with Jonfx!

The dynamic and soulful Erica Edwards has just taken the music scene by storm with the release of her highly anticipated new single and accompanying music video. The track, produced by the renowned Jonfx, promises to be a hit, blending Erica’s powerful vocals with smooth, captivating rhythms.

Recorded by Plugeen Records and brought to life on screen with a visually stunning video by Shadan Production, Erica’s latest work showcases her immense talent and growth as an artist. Fans can stream the song online at DistroKid and experience the magic for themselves.

Special thanks go out to Mount Nevis for their support in bringing this exciting project to life. With its mesmerizing sound and breathtaking visuals, Erica Edwards’ new release is a must-watch and listen!