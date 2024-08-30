Celebrating 14 Years of Broadcasting Excellence: Freedom FM Marks Its Anniversary as the Most Popular Radio Station in St. Kitts and Nevis

Today, Freedom FM proudly celebrates 14 years as the leading radio station in St. Kitts and Nevis, a milestone that reflects the station’s unwavering commitment to quality broadcasting and community engagement. Founded on August 30, 2010, by the legendary and iconic broadcaster Junie Liburd, Freedom FM has become a household name, captivating audiences both locally and internationally with its world-class programming.Junie Liburd, who has been a stalwart in Caribbean broadcasting since he began his career at ZIZ Radio/TV in 1968, shared his reflections on this remarkable journey. “I have always dreamt of owning a radio station,” Liburd said. “Since I started as a disc jockey and newscaster at ZIZ, radio has always fascinated and inspired me. After years of love and sacrifice at ZIZ Radio, Sugar City Roc, VON Radio in Nevis, and stints at ABS in Antigua, ZDK, Radio Anguilla, and WLIB in New York, Freedom FM became a reality.”The name “Freedom FM” is deeply rooted in Liburd’s black consciousness and nationalist African heritage, symbolizing liberation and empowerment. Since its inception, Freedom FM has showcased an unparalleled level of professionalism, captivating the St. Kitts-Nevis, Caribbean, and North American radio markets. The station’s programming, particularly Sugar Bowl’s “Freedom Morning Express,” E.K’s “Island Riddims,” and Sweet Sister Sensia’s evening blend of R&B, Reggae, and Hip Hop, has garnered a massive following, with listeners “locked into Freedom FM…and nar go no way!!”Freedom FM’s reach extends beyond St. Kitts and Nevis, with its signal heard in neighboring islands like Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Barths, Montserrat, and St. Maarten. The station’s distinctive digital stereo sound, combined with its rich variety of music, talk shows, news, and live broadcasts, sets it apart as a beacon of free speech and nation-building.The station’s commitment to professional journalism is matched by its dedication to preserving African-Caribbean heritage through music and culture. “It’s our music that we play here at Freedom FM—from Reggae and Soca to Dance Hall and Hip Hop, to Latin, Soul, Disco, Gospel, Zouk, Jazz—the entire spectrum of black music!” Liburd emphasized. The station also prioritizes giving prime time exposure to national music, artists, and culture, ensuring that the voice of the people is heard.As Freedom FM continues to lead the way in broadcast journalism, the “Freedom Dream Team”—Leslie “Sugar Bowl” Morton, Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Stokes, Maurice “E.K da Real Right” Flanders, Kenisha “Lady K” Isles, and Juni “Big JL” Liburd—celebrate this momentous occasion, looking forward to a future filled with more milestones and achievements.With gratitude, Freedom FM extends its heartfelt thanks to John Silcott Engineering for his vital role in bringing the station to life, and to their webmaster for his technological expertise.As Junie Liburd eloquently puts it, “Freedom FM is WORLD CLASS RADIO AT ITS VERY BEST!!” And with the continued support of family, friends, and fans, Freedom FM is poised to elevate broadcast journalism to new heights in St. Kitts and Nevis. Happy 14th Anniversary, Freedom FM! Here’s to many more years of excellence in broadcasting.