PM KAMLA STRIKES BACK: “TRINIDAD’S FUTURE DOES NOT DEPEND ON VENEZUELA”

Persad-Bissessar rebuffs Delcy Rodríguez amid collapse of Dragon gas deal and energy tensions

PORT OF SPAIN — In a bold and defiant response to Venezuela’s abrupt suspension of all energy agreements with Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has made it clear that her administration will not bow to external pressure — nor allow the country’s economic future to be dictated by Caracas.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Guardian Media Limited, Persad-Bissessar dismissed Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez’s fiery rhetoric and the decision to terminate the Energy Cooperation Framework Agreement, insisting that Trinidad and Tobago’s destiny remains firmly in its own hands.

“Our future does not depend on Venezuela and never has,” she declared. “We have our plans and projects to grow our economy both within the energy and non-energy sectors.”

A Decisive Break from Dependency

The Prime Minister’s remarks came just days after Rodríguez accused Trinidad’s government of “betrayal” and announced the suspension of joint gas development projects — including the much-hyped Dragon Gas Project, a field once heralded as a cornerstone of regional energy cooperation.

Persad-Bissessar, however, was unapologetic. She laid the blame squarely on the previous administration, led by the People’s National Movement (PNM), for placing “all their hopes” on a project now in ruins.

“The last PNM government mistakenly placed all their hopes in the Dragon project,” she said pointedly. “We have not done so, therefore we are not susceptible to any blackmail from the Venezuelans for political support.”

Her statement drew a sharp contrast between the current government’s diversified economic strategy and what she described as the PNM’s “single-resource dependence” — an approach that has now been exposed as dangerously vulnerable.

Strategic Recalibration in the Energy Sector

Persad-Bissessar’s administration is now moving swiftly to recalibrate Trinidad and Tobago’s energy posture, with plans to attract new foreign investment, accelerate renewable energy projects, and retool the country’s petrochemical infrastructure to become more self-sufficient.

While analysts warn that the fallout from Venezuela’s decision could tighten regional gas markets, Persad-Bissessar’s tone was one of confidence, not crisis.

Her government, sources say, is exploring deeper partnerships with Guyana, Suriname, and Barbados, as well as private-sector LNG investors looking to fill the gap left by the suspended Dragon venture.

“This is a pivotal moment,” one energy insider told Times Caribbean. “Trinidad can either define itself as a casualty of Venezuela’s politics or emerge as a leader in reimagined Caribbean energy independence. Kamla seems intent on the latter.”

Diplomacy Amid Disruption

Despite the tough language, Persad-Bissessar signaled no intent to escalate hostilities.

“We continue to maintain peaceful relations with the Venezuelan people,” she said, framing her response not as retaliation, but as reassurance — both to Venezuelans and to Trinidadians wary of further instability.

Regional observers see her approach as measured but firm — asserting sovereignty while avoiding the trap of inflammatory nationalism. The message to Caracas is clear: Trinidad will not be coerced, but it will not close its doors to dialogue either.

Times Caribbean Analysis

Persad-Bissessar’s remarks may well mark a turning point in Caribbean geopolitics.

Her assertive yet diplomatic stance sends a signal that small states in the region can — and must — chart independent economic courses amid the shifting sands of global energy politics.

Venezuela’s suspension of energy deals was designed to demonstrate leverage; Kamla’s response has turned it into a test of resilience.

In a single interview, she reframed the narrative — from vulnerability to sovereignty, from dependency to diversification.

For Trinidad and Tobago, the road ahead will not be easy. But if Persad-Bissessar’s words translate into policy, the country may yet emerge stronger — not in Venezuela’s shadow, but standing tall on its own.

— Times Caribbean Global Analysis Desk