St. Kitts Crochet Fashion Designer Set to Make Global Impact with Innovative Designs

****Mya Rawlins, an exceptionally creative crochet fashion designer from St. Kitts, is set to make a global impact with her innovative and creative designs that are turning heads and creating a major buzz, not just in St. Kitts and Nevis but also throughout the Caribbean. Rawlins’ unique and stunning designs have been featured and showcased at numerous fashion shows across the Caribbean, garnering widespread attention and acclaim. Her intricate and stylish creations highlight her exceptional talent and vision in the world of fashion.In addition to her design work, Mya Rawlins is also dedicated to teaching the fine art of knitting and crochet. She conducts knitting and crochet classes every Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 PM and on Saturdays from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, sharing her skills and passion with others in the community.Rawlins is a young, gifted, and talented entrepreneur whose work continues to inspire and captivate audiences. Her commitment to her craft and her innovative approach have positioned her as a rising star in the fashion industry. We encourage all to support Mya Rawlins and her exceptional talent as she aspires to reach the pinnacle of the global fashion industry. Her journey and success are a testament to her hard work and creativity, and she is sure to make a lasting impact on the world stage.