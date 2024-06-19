MIKYLE LOUIS HONOURED WITH NAMING RIGHTS, LAND ALLOCATION, AND MORE

MINISTRY OF SPORTS AWARDS $10,000 GRANT TO CRICKET STAR MIKYLE LOUIS

Federal Cabinet Honors Louis with Naming Rights, Land Allocation, and More

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 19, 2024 – In a significant show of support for local talent, the Ministry of Sports, led by Hon. Samal Duggins, has awarded a $10,000 grant to Mikyle Louis, the rising cricket star from St. Kitts. The grant was presented in a brief ceremony held on Monday, June 17th at the Minister’s office in Port Zante. Mikyle Louis was accompanied by his mother Natalia Louis and his brothers, Jerrickson Louis, Jeremyus Louis, and a family friend, Bervis Burke.

Following the ceremony, Mikyle Louis was honored at a meeting of the Federal Cabinet where government ministers and invited ambassadors praised his achievements and committed to supporting his continued development as a national cricketer.

Recognizing Mikyle Louis’s extraordinary accomplishments, particularly as he is set to become the first player from St. Kitts to play Test cricket for the West Indies, the Ministry of Sport and the Creative Economy sought the Honorable Cabinet’s approval for national recognition.

The Federal Cabinet approved the following recommendations to honor Mikyle Louis:

Naming the South Stands at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in his honor Allocating a parcel of land to him Naming a road in his honor

Official ceremonies for these recognitions will be announced later.

The Ministry of Sports stands proudly behind Mikyle Louis as he embarks on this significant journey, displaying the exceptional talent and potential of Kittitian sports on the global stage. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Minister of Sports and his fellow cabinet colleagues for their unwavering support and commitment to Mikyle’s development. We also invite the public and corporate stakeholders to support Mikyle Louis as he continues to excel in his cricketing career. Your backing will be invaluable in helping this young star reach his full potential and bring continued pride to our nation.

About Mikyle Louis

Mikyle Louis, born on August 19, 2000, is a talented right-handed batter from St. Kitts. His elegant stroke play and patience at the crease have earned him a place in the West Indies Test Cricket Team, making history as the first player from St. Kitts to achieve this milestone. Louis made his List A debut for the West Indies Under-19s in the 2016-17 Regional Super50.

In the 2023/24 West Indies Championship, Louis had a standout season, scoring 682 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 48.71. His performance featured back-to-back centuries against the Guyana Harpy Eagles, making him the top scorer in the championship. This exceptional form led to his historic selection for the West Indies Test squad for the Richards-Botham Series against England.