President Biden Ends Reelection Campaign, Shaking Up 2024 Race

President Joe Biden has decided to end his reelection campaign, he said in a statement released Sunday, a decision certain to send shock waves through the political world. This announcement follows a stumbling debate performance that widely alarmed Democrats about the 81-year-old president's fitness for office and ability to defeat former president Donald Trump. Although President Biden initially made it clear he would stay in the presidential race despite his shaky performance at last month's debate, several Democrats on Capitol Hill have publicly called on him to step aside. The list of critics grew following the debate and after Biden's interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in July. "While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for my term," Mr. Biden posted in a statement on social media. Mr. Biden said he would address the nation later this week, providing further details and discussing the future of the Democratic Party as it navigates this unexpected turn of events.