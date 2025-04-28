ST. KITTS-NEVIS GRADUATES SOCCER CLUB LIGHTS UP NEW YORK WITH 19TH ANNUAL AWARDS BANQUET – HONORS COMMUNITY GIANTS IN STYLE!

BRONX, NY – April 25, 2025 –

In a dazzling evening of pride, heritage, and celebration, the St. Kitts-Nevis Graduates Soccer Club hosted its electrifying 19th Annual Awards Banquet at the luxurious Eastwood Manor in the Bronx — and it was nothing short of spectacular!

Photo Gallery: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19Ym2yw5m5

The ballroom shimmered with elegance and Caribbean pride as community champions were honored for their outstanding contributions to the Kittitian and Nevisian Diaspora. Awardees included the dynamic Avril Francis, veteran broadcaster and sports advocate Vernon Springer, community stalwart Larry John, and the beloved Glenroy “Mannie” Maynard. Each honoree received well-deserved accolades for their tireless dedication and impact.

The night took an unexpected and thrilling turn when The Honorable Kevin Riley, a distinguished New York City Council Member, made a surprise appearance to personally support honoree Avril Francis. In a heartfelt moment, Councilman Riley presented a New York City Council Citation to Mr. Pelham Warner, President of the Graduates Soccer Club, recognizing his unwavering leadership and service to the community.

Amid cheers and applause, the recipients proudly accepted their awards, standing before a sea of well-wishers and supporters draped in the vibrant colors of St. Kitts and Nevis. The plaques bore testimony to years of commitment, sacrifice, and community upliftment.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there!

The 19th Annual Graduates Soccer Awards Banquet will continue its celebrations with a grand event set for April 28, 2025, in Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — where the homegrown heroes of the sport will be celebrated on native soil.

Each year, the St. Kitts-Nevis Graduates Soccer Awards shine a spotlight on individuals who elevate the spirit of excellence in soccer and community service, fostering pride across generations. This year’s dual celebrations, in both New York and St. Kitts & Nevis, reflect the unwavering bond of a people, both at home and abroad, whose love for sport and community runs deep.

Congratulations to all the awardees! Your light continues to blaze a trail of excellence for others to follow.