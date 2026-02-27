ST. KITTS AT CENTER OF SECRET CUBA TALKS: RUBIO’S BACK-CHANNEL WITH CASTRO’S GRANDSON IGNITES REGIME-CHANGE STORM

**RUBIO’S “SECRET” CUBA BACK-CHANNEL EXPLODES INTO MAJOR GEOPOLITICAL FLASHPOINT

Exclusive: US Secretary of State holds clandestine talks with Raúl Castro’s grandson as Trump pushes regime change amid humanitarian crisis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts & Nevis – February 27, 2026 — In what may be the most explosive diplomatic development of the year, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been conducting secret, back-channel discussions with Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, the controversial grandson of Raúl Castro — the ageing revolutionary still seen by some as Cuba’s real power broker — even as Washington publicly presses for sweeping change or even regime collapse in Havana.

The clandestine engagement, first reported by Axios and confirmed by multiple sources, has now intersected with reports from the Miami Herald that U.S. officials aligned with Rubio met Rodríguez Castro on the margins of this week’s CARICOM summit in St. Kitts — suggesting an unprecedented diplomatic overture at a regional gathering originally intended for Caribbean cooperation and security discussions.

Secret Talks With “El Cangrejo” — A Back-Channel to Havana’s Inner Circle

According to U.S. and media sources, Rubio’s private discussions with Rodríguez Castro — nicknamed “El Cangrejo” (The Crab) — are not formal negotiations with official Cuban state representatives, but rather discreet exchanges about the future direction of Cuba’s leadership and political landscape.

Officials inside the Trump administration have made no secret of their ultimate aim: end Cuba’s current communist regime. A senior official told Axios that “our position — the U.S. government’s position — is the regime has to go,” while acknowledging that “what exactly that looks like is up to [President Donald Trump], and he has yet to decide.”

Rodríguez Castro, 41, is widely seen by U.S. strategists as part of a younger, business-oriented faction within Cuba’s Castros and military elite — individuals who may be more open to rapprochement with Washington than Havana’s official Communist Party hierarchy.

From Caribbean Summit to Global Spotlight: The St. Kitts Connection

Reports from the Miami Herald confirm that Rodríguez Castro traveled to St. Kitts with a Cuban protocol officer and held at least one meeting with a senior Rubio aide near the CARICOM summit venue, though it remains unclear whether Rubio himself was present.

This clandestine contact, occurring at a forum ostensibly focused on Caribbean development, security, and cooperation, reveals the Caribbean’s emerging role as an inadvertent theater in the high-stakes U.S.–Cuba geopolitical drama — a subplot that Caribbean leaders may not have anticipated when they gathered in Basseterre.

U.S. officials reiterated publicly that they “would listen” to interlocutors who could share insights about potential reforms in Cuba, while declining to confirm the content or outcomes of any back-channel discussions.

Rubio’s Regime-Change Agenda: Public Rhetoric Meets Private Outreach

Rubio — a Cuban-American whose family fled the island’s communist revolution — has been a staunch advocate of enhancing Cuban political and economic freedom through transformational pressure. He has repeatedly emphasized that Cuba must grant more than symbolic reforms, asserting that the existing model “doesn’t work” and that the Cuban people deserve both political and economic liberty.

Yet the secret talks — bypassing official Cuban government channels — complicate the narrative of straightforward pressure. Instead, they hint at U.S. officials attempting to identify alternative influencers within the Cuban leadership who might broker change from within, or at least open a back-door opening for phased transition.

This back-channel could serve multiple purposes:

Test internal Cuban appetite for economic liberalization or leadership shifts.

Bypass hardened Communist Party structures in favor of emergent power networks linked to Rodríguez Castro.

Expand U.S. leverage at a moment when Cuba’s economic and humanitarian crises are deepening.

A Nation in Crisis: The Context Behind the Calculus

Cuba today faces one of the worst humanitarian breakdowns in decades. Widespread fuel and energy shortages — exacerbated after Venezuelan subsidized oil stopped flowing following the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s leader Nicolás Maduro — have pushed hospitals to the brink, crippled transportation, halted flights, left streets dark at night, and contributed to severe food and supply scarcity.

The collapse of essential services and chronic economic distress have fueled both internal discontent and international concern, providing a volatile backdrop for Washington’s aggressive diplomatic maneuvering.

Caribbean Diplomacy Under Strain

Rubio’s engagement with Rodríguez Castro comes at a delicate moment for CARICOM — especially since Cuba traditionally enjoys strong sympathy within the regional bloc, even if it is not a member. Several Caribbean leaders have quietly expressed concern that the U.S. push for confrontation or regime change could destabilize the region.

While some regional premiers have spoken of pragmatic engagement and the need to protect the Cuban people from further suffering, the sudden disclosure of secret dialogues has already begun to unsettle diplomatic balances.

NEXT STEPS: WILL BACK-CHANNELS REDUCE OR INCREASE TENSIONS?

The unfolding convergence of public pressure and private diplomacy poses grave questions:

Can back-channel talks with Rodríguez Castro evolve into an actual roadmap for reform — or will they sow distrust with Cuba’s official government?

Does this strategy signal a pragmatic shift by the U.S., or a risky gamble that confronts decades of Cuban mistrust?

How will Caribbean leaders react if they find themselves in the diplomatic crosshairs between Washington and Havana?

What is clear is this: the quiet meeting rooms of St. Kitts may have just become one of the most consequential arenas for the future of Cuba — and the broader balance of power in the Americas.

Sources: Axios, The Independent, Miami Herald, Reuters and multiple news outlets.