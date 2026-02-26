SKN STAR RISES: MICAH GARNETTE SIGNS WITH VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

Son of Former National Basketballer Gladwyn Garnette Takes Federation’s Talent to MLS NEXT Pro

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS — St. Kitts and Nevis international Micaah Garnette has officially signed with , joining Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) in MLS NEXT Pro through 2026.

At 22 years old, Garnette’s professional breakthrough marks a significant milestone for the Federation’s football programme and extends a proud athletic legacy rooted in St. Kitts and Nevis.

From Sugar Boyz Youth to the Professional Ranks

Garnette represented St. Kitts and Nevis at both the U-17 and U-20 national levels, gaining valuable international experience and establishing himself as a composed and technically sound defender. His dual citizenship (United States and St. Kitts & Nevis) allowed him to compete at a high level while maintaining strong ties to the Federation.

Standing 5’9” and weighing 160 pounds, the Livingston, New Jersey–born defender brings versatility, athleticism, and tactical awareness to the Whitecaps organization.

Collegiate Development and International Experience

Garnette built an impressive NCAA Division I résumé:

43 appearances, 2 goals, and 7 assists with the (2023–2025)

18 appearances, 1 goal, and 1 assist with the (2021)

Between his collegiate campaigns, Garnette competed professionally in Germany during the 2022–23 season with BW Königsdorf in the fifth-tier Mittelrheinliga. He also gained experience in USL League Two with FC Motown.

His youth development included time at Cedar Stars Monmouth academy, where his foundational training helped shape his defensive discipline and ball-playing ability.

A Sporting Legacy Continues

Garnette is the son of former St. Kitts and Nevis national basketballer , a respected figure in the Federation’s sporting circles. The signing underscores the continuation of a proud Garnette sporting lineage — transitioning from basketball excellence to professional football achievement.

A Platform for the Next Level

Whitecaps FC 2 competes in MLS NEXT Pro, serving as the development arm of the Major League Soccer club. The contract through 2026 positions Garnette within a structured pathway toward potential first-team opportunities.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, this signing represents more than personal success — it reflects the growing footprint of Federation talent in professional football systems abroad.

As the nation continues to build its football identity, Micaah Garnette’s rise signals opportunity, ambition, and the expanding reach of Sugar Boyz football on the international stage.

