PM Drew Reveals Deep Ancestral Link to Founding Member of Historic Mutual Improvement Society

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 6, 2025 – In a compelling moment of historical reflection and personal pride, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew has publicly revealed that his great-grandfather, Mr. William Austin Harrington Seaton, was one of the founding members of the St. Kitts Mutual Improvement Society (MIS) — a trailblazing organization rooted in Black empowerment, education, and community advancement.

The revelation came as Prime Minister Drew participated in a commemorative event marking the 1937 arrival of Pan-Africanist icon Marcus Garvey to St. Kitts. While reflecting on Garvey’s enduring influence, Dr. Drew shared a powerful family connection that placed his lineage squarely in the heart of the island’s early socio-political awakening.

“While commemorating Marcus Garvey’s historic arrival to our shores, in 1937, it was also a full circle for me as my great-grandfather, Mr. William Seaton, was one of the founding members of the St. Kitts Mutual Improvement Society,” Dr. Drew stated in a social media post. “An institution that carried forward the very spirit of Garvey’s message: self-improvement, collective upliftment, and the unshakable belief in the power of our people.”

He added, “Today, we unveiled a marker, but more importantly, we reignited a flame. A flame of Pan-African pride. Let this moment serve as a reminder that our story didn’t begin with struggle, and it doesn’t end with remembrance. It lives on through us.”

William Seaton: Architect of Empowerment

Born on December 6, 1860 in Sandy Point, William Austin Harrington Seaton lived a life of extraordinary public service and advocacy across St. Kitts, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Dominica. A self-educated man from humble beginnings, Seaton was a teacher, shoemaker, editor, churchman, trade unionist, and political activist who served tirelessly to elevate the lives of working-class people.

Among his most notable contributions:

Founded the Mutual Improvement Society (MIS) in 1901 and served as Editor of its publication, The Reporter

in 1901 and served as Editor of its publication, The Reporter Advocated for labor rights and helped form a new trade union in 1917

Served as Vice President and Secretary of the Workers’ League

Represented St. Kitts at the West Indies Conference in Dominica

Was a former Senator in the West Indies Federation

Founded the St. George’s Palm Lodge and Cairo Household of Ruth in Sandy Point

Described by historians as the “Mastermind” behind the MIS, Seaton was known for working long hours writing, editing, and publishing content that inspired a generation of thinkers, activists, and cultural leaders.

MIS: A Historic Institution for the People

The Mutual Improvement Society building on Market Street in Basseterre has long been a symbol of social advancement and community strength. Established in 1901, the MIS played a pivotal role in cultural, political, and educational life in St. Kitts for nearly a century.

Through the 20th century, the MIS became a home for art, performance, education, and political debate — nurturing groups like the Tegramantine Dancers, the Akola Drummers, and other cultural icons. The hall also served as a sanctuary for young people, offering them a sense of purpose, belonging, and inspiration.

Although the MIS became inactive around the year 2000 due to the passing of elder members and lack of engagement from younger generations, its legacy remains firmly rooted in the social fabric of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A Legacy Reborn

Prime Minister Drew’s revelation not only adds a deeply personal dimension to the legacy of the MIS but also bridges past and present — showing that the mission of national upliftment and social justice lives on through descendants of pioneers like William Seaton.

As the federation grapples with modern challenges, this connection to historical resilience serves as both a reminder and a roadmap. The MIS may have once been bricks and mortar, but its spirit — rooted in service, education, and empowerment — continues to inspire a nation through the leadership of its founding families.

Mr. William Austin Harrington Seaton