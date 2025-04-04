St.Kitts Marriott Champions Rise! All-Stars Honoured in Grand Digital Learning Zone Celebration



BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The spotlight was on excellence on April 2nd, 2025, as the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & Royal Beach Casino rolled out the red carpet to honour four of its brightest stars in a high-energy recognition ceremony that lit up the resort’s training culture.

In a proud moment for staff development and brand commitment, top-performing associates were awarded for dominating the Marriott International’s dynamic training platform — the Digital Learning Zone (DLZ). This cutting-edge, interactive tool has become the go-to space for Marriott’s associates to elevate their skills, engage in daily growth, and master service excellence.

With certificates presented by the resort’s General Manager and Director of Human Resources — and gifts to sweeten the celebration — the event brought cheers and applause as the following champions were named:

1st Place: Samantha Simmonds, a powerhouse from Housekeeping, swept the competition with unstoppable dedication.

2nd Place: Anne Halliday, a culinary creative, cooked up success from the kitchen to the podium.

3rd Place: Akeela McKoy, from the serene Emerald Mist Spa, blended grace and grit to land among the top three.

Leadership Winner: Josephine Phillips, Housekeeping Supervisor, made history as the first-ever DLZ Manager/Supervisor champion!

The DLZ initiative, buzzing with enthusiasm across the resort, has sparked a new wave of motivation as staff strive for excellence, team spirit, and mastery of Marriott’s world-class standards.

As the Digital Learning Zone continues to inspire, the St. Kitts Marriott Resort celebrates not only the winners, but every associate fueling the future of hospitality through dedication, learning, and a whole lot of heart.

Congratulations to the All-Star Champions — the future of five-star service is in good hands!