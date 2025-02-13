St. Kitts National Gregory Brookes Shines Globally as Seasoned Aerospace Systems Manager and Quality Engineer

Gregory Brookes, a proud son of St. Kitts, is making significant strides on the global stage as a seasoned aerospace systems manager and quality engineer. Based in North Haven, Connecticut, Brookes currently serves as a Supplier Development Manager at UTC Aerospace Systems, a global leader in advanced aerospace and defense technologies. With over 30 years of professional experience, his journey is a testament to dedication, expertise, and continuous learning.

Brookes’ career spans multiple industries and global roles. Before joining UTC Aerospace Systems in 2012, he worked as a Supplier Development Manager at Covidien (now part of Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies Group). Prior to that, he spent 15 years at Motorola and Motorola Mobility, where he served in various roles, including Quality Assurance (QA) Manager. His assignments at Motorola took him as far as Penang, Malaysia, where he managed QA for the company’s iDEN Mobile Devices division.

A highly skilled engineer, Brookes holds certifications in DMAIC, Root Cause Analysis, Six Sigma, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA), and Continuous Improvement. His proficiency in Statistical Modeling, Design of Experiments (DOE), and Quality Management has been instrumental in his success.

Brookes’ academic foundation is equally impressive. He earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, where he was an active member of Tau Beta Pi and Pi Tau Sigma, two prestigious engineering honor societies. He later completed his MBA in International Business at the University of Miami Herbert Business School from 2000 to 2002. His academic journey began at the University of the Virgin Islands, where he pursued pre-engineering studies.

In his current role at UTC Aerospace Systems, Brookes plays a critical part in ensuring the quality and reliability of aerospace components that power commercial and defense aircraft. His work contributes to UTC’s mission of innovating modern aviation through advanced systems used in space exploration, defense, and integrated aircraft technology.

Brookes’ achievements stand as a beacon of inspiration for Caribbean professionals aspiring to make an impact in the highly competitive field of engineering and aerospace. His dedication to quality, innovation, and excellence reflects not just his personal ethos but also the pride of St. Kitts on the global stage.

As Brookes continues to soar professionally, he remains a proud ambassador for his homeland, showing that the sky is not the limit—it’s just the beginning.