U.S. SLASHES 10-YEAR VISAS FOR ANTIGUA & BARBUDA AND DOMINICA

Washington Downgrades B1/B2 Privileges to Single-Entry, 3-Month Validity — Caribbean Mobility Shockwave Begins

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS & NEVIS — February 27, 2026 — In a significant recalibration of U.S.–Caribbean mobility relations, the United States government has sharply reduced the validity and entry privileges of visitor visas issued to nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica.

According to the U.S. Department of State Temporary Reciprocity Schedule, B1/B2 visitor visas for citizens of both countries have been downgraded from 10-year, multiple-entry visas to single-entry visas valid for only three (3) months.

The implications are substantial.

From a Decade of Access to a 90-Day Window

For years, Antiguan and Dominican nationals benefited from standard 10-year, multiple-entry B1/B2 visas, allowing business travel, tourism, medical visits, and family engagements in the United States without repeated applications.

Under the revised schedule, approved applicants will now:

Receive a single-entry visa

Hold a visa valid for only three months

Lose the flexibility of multiple entries over an extended period

This effectively transforms the U.S. visitor visa from a long-term travel instrument into a short-term, tightly controlled authorization.

Understanding Reciprocity — The Policy Lever

The U.S. visa framework operates on a principle known as reciprocity. Visa validity periods, number of permitted entries, and application fees are calibrated according to the treatment U.S. citizens receive from the corresponding country.

Changes to the Temporary Reciprocity Schedule are rarely administrative technicalities. They are typically the result of diplomatic review, policy reassessment, or evolving bilateral considerations.

While no detailed public explanation has accompanied this adjustment, such downgrades often reflect broader strategic calculations, including:

Visa treatment of U.S. nationals abroad

Security and information-sharing protocols

Immigration compliance metrics

Financial transparency and regulatory oversight

Regional Implications and Policy Context

The decision arrives at a sensitive moment in U.S.–Eastern Caribbean relations, particularly amid heightened scrutiny of Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programmes operated by several regional governments.

Both Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica maintain active CBI programmes. Although there has been no official confirmation linking the visa downgrade to CBI oversight, regional analysts note that U.S. policymakers have increasingly emphasized due diligence, compliance standards, and transparency in discussions with Caribbean governments.

This move may therefore be interpreted within a broader diplomatic and regulatory context.

Economic and Social Impact

The policy shift carries tangible consequences.

Business Community: Entrepreneurs and professionals who travel regularly to the United States for trade, financial services, or supplier engagements will now face repeated visa applications, higher cumulative costs, and potential scheduling uncertainty.

Diaspora and Families: Nationals with family ties in major U.S. cities will lose the convenience of long-term, multiple-entry access, complicating travel planning and emergency visits.

Mobility Planning: Even though student and employment visas fall under separate classifications, changes to visitor visa reciprocity may influence perceptions of long-term travel reliability and bilateral stability.

A Diplomatic Signal

Historically, significant reductions in visa validity periods are used as diplomatic tools. They can serve as leverage in negotiations or as mechanisms to encourage policy alignment.

If sustained, this adjustment could:

Prompt bilateral discussions on visa treatment for U.S. citizens

Influence regulatory reforms in affected jurisdictions

Lead to coordinated engagement through regional blocs such as CARICOM

Affect broader perceptions of mobility access between the United States and the Eastern Caribbean

To date, there has been no comprehensive public response outlining negotiations or countermeasures from the governments of Antigua and Barbuda or Dominica.

Strategic Reassessment Underway

Visa policy is an extension of foreign policy. A shift from 10-year, multiple-entry access to a three-month, single-entry authorization represents more than an administrative update — it reflects strategic recalibration.

Whether this change proves temporary or signals a longer-term restructuring of U.S.–Eastern Caribbean travel relations remains to be seen.

For now, one reality is clear: the mobility landscape for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica has been fundamentally altered.

Times Caribbean will continue monitoring developments and regional responses as the implications of this decision unfold.