Statement by James Finies, Bonaire Human Rights Organization, on the Question of the British Virgin Islands @ 80th UN GA Fourth Committee

New York, 15th October 2025 – The Bonaire Human Rights Organization on October 7th , 2025 issued the following statement by Petitioner James Finies before the United Nations Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) during its 80th Session of the UN General Assembly, addressing the situation of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) from a human rights perspective.

Statement:

I speak on behalf of the Bonaire Human Rights Organization to address the situation of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) from a human rights perspective.

The draft resolution adopted by the Special Committee on Decolonization (C-24) last June reaffirms a fundamental principle of international law and the United Nations Charter:

There is no alternative to the principle of self-determination in the decolonization process of the BVI.

This principle is not merely politica, it is a binding human right, enshrined in instruments such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. All peoples have the right to freely determine their political status and to pursue their economic, social, and cultural development.

Chair, let us remember that the UN was founded in 1945 on a fundamental promise: to decolonize the world and guarantee freedom and equality for all, regardless of size, geography, or financial position. Yet today, the Caribbean still suffers the legacy of colonialism, compounded by centuries of transatlantic slavery and indigenous genocide. Many of these peoples, including those in the BVI and us, remain colonies and continue to experience subordination and deprivation.

For those who grew up in post-colonial contexts, it is almost impossible to fully grasp the daily realities, deeper struggles, and aspirations of peoples still living under colonial rule. It is our duty, as free and decolonized peoples and nations, here in this room, to elevate these voices and support their right to self-determination.

The draft resolution rightly emphasizes that the BVI people require flexible and innovative approaches to self-determination, without prejudice to population size, geography, or resources. Yet we are concerned that the Administering Power has placed on hold an Order in Council that could partially suspend the Constitution unilaterally, an act that contradicts self-determination and international human rights law.

The 2024 visiting mission confirmed that the BVI is ready to take steps toward full self-government, and the territorial government has completed governance the agreed reforms. The Caribbean holds the largest concentration of non-decolonized territories, and the last decolonization in this region was St. Kitts and Nevis four decades ago. This is a historic moment to break the impasse and finally fulfill the UN’s mandate.

We call upon the Fourth Committee to support full decolonization of the BVI, urge the Administering Power to act in good faith, and request the UN system to continue monitoring and facilitating the BVI people’s right to self-determination.

In conclusion, Self-determination is not a privilege, it is a human right that must be realized now, for the people of the Caribbean and all Non-Self-Governing Territories listed or not-listed, not to leave no one behind.