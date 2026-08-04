ST. KITTS AND NEVIS YET TO ISSUE EVEN ONE MEDICINAL CANNABIS LICENCE AS SEED-TO-SALE TRACKING SYSTEM ROLLS OUT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — The St. Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) has taken another step toward developing the Federation’s medicinal cannabis industry with the implementation of a new Seed-to-Sale Track and Trace System, even as the Authority has not yet announced the issuance of its first commercial medicinal cannabis licence.

The MCA, working in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources, recently executed a contract to introduce the digital tracking platform, describing it as a key component in building a safe, transparent and internationally compliant medicinal cannabis industry.

According to the Authority, the system is intended to strengthen regulatory oversight while laying the groundwork for future commercial operations, patient access and research initiatives.

Chief Executive Officer Nadiv Mills said the software, supplied by internationally recognised Canadian company GrowerIQ, will monitor every stage of the medicinal cannabis supply chain—from cultivation and processing through distribution and retail.

The platform is designed to provide real-time tracking of every plant, batch and processed product, helping regulators maintain supply chain integrity, prevent illicit diversion and support product quality standards.

The MCA said the software also creates immutable transaction records that can support compliance with regional regulations and potential future export requirements.

Attorney Saboto Caesar, who serves as banking and finance advisor to the emerging industry, said the acquisition of the system satisfies an important legislative requirement while also helping bridge the gap between medicinal cannabis businesses and the banking sector.

According to the Authority, Caesar explained that the platform provides the transparency and audit capabilities expected by commercial banks and financial institutions, particularly regarding anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and financial accountability.

The MCA believes the technology will help establish what it describes as a “seed-to-bank” framework, giving financial institutions greater confidence when engaging with licensed cannabis operators in the future.

Officials also indicated that the new digital infrastructure is expected to support the structured rollout of commercial licensing, patient registration programmes and scientific research as the sector develops.

Local producers are expected to receive specialised training to ensure they can effectively use the tracking platform once commercial operations begin.

The Authority added that the data generated by the system will also contribute to future research into cultivation methods and the therapeutic applications of different medicinal cannabis strains.

While the implementation of the tracking system represents a significant regulatory milestone, the MCA has not yet publicly announced the granting of its first medicinal cannabis licence. The Authority has indicated that establishing strong compliance, operational oversight and financial safeguards remains a priority as the Federation continues developing the legal medicinal cannabis industry.

The project forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to encourage economic diversification while maintaining regulatory standards designed to protect patients, support legitimate businesses and position St. Kitts and Nevis to meet international expectations as the sector evolves.