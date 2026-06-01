High Court Sentences Travis Christmas to Four and a Half Years for Indecent Assault

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The High Court of St. Kitts and Nevis has sentenced Travis Christmas to four and a half years in prison following his conviction for the offence of Indecent Assault.

The sentence was handed down on May 20th, 2026, by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., after Christmas was found guilty on April 2nd, 2026. The conviction relates to an incident that occurred on July 18th, 2023.

According to information released, time already spent on remand will be deducted from the custodial sentence.

In addition to the prison term, the Court ordered Christmas to pay XCD $1,000 in compensation toward counselling for the aggrieved party. That payment must be made by July 17th, 2026. Failure to pay the compensation could result in an additional six months in prison, to run consecutively with the current sentence.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has welcomed the outcome, noting that it remains committed to working alongside the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure that persons convicted of offences of this nature are held accountable through the justice system.

The Police Force also used the opportunity to encourage victims of sexual offences to report such matters to law enforcement without fear, emphasizing that support and investigative mechanisms remain available for those who come forward.

The case again brings national attention to the importance of reporting sexual offences, supporting survivors, and ensuring that matters of this nature are treated with seriousness, sensitivity, and due process.

— 30 —