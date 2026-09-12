SUGAR MAS 55 LEADERSHIP TEAM UNVEILED AS NATIONAL CARNIVAL PREPARATIONS TAKE SHAPE

Twenty committee leaders and event chairs named across pageantry, calypso, soca, logistics, security, marketing and major road events

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The leadership structure behind Sugar Mas 55 is coming into clearer focus, with the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee publicly introducing a broad team of chairpersons, co-chairs and coordinators responsible for key areas of the country’s premier cultural festival.

The appointments span virtually every major component of National Carnival, from pageantry and calypso to J’Ouvert, Road March, Panorama, transportation, public relations, security and the Grand Parade of Troupes.

The team is being presented under the theme “Meet The Leadership Team Behind Sugar Mas 55,” offering the public a look at the individuals tasked with coordinating the events, systems and experiences that will shape this year’s celebrations.

At the top of the structure is Shannon Hawley, who serves as Chair of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee, supported by Viera Galloway as Deputy Chair.

The wider leadership team includes experienced carnival administrators, event coordinators, creatives and sector representatives with responsibility for specific portfolios.

SUGAR MAS 55 LEADERSHIP TEAM

Shannon Hawley — Chair, St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee

— Chair, St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee Viera Galloway — Deputy Chair, St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee

— Deputy Chair, St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee Kiwanna Browne — SKNNCC Secretary & Legal Counsel; Chair, Junior Carnival

— SKNNCC Secretary & Legal Counsel; Chair, Junior Carnival Jacynthia Teshiera — Chair, Public Relations

— Chair, Public Relations Jonette Boyd — Chair, International Marketing & St. Kitts Tourism Authority Liaison

— Chair, International Marketing & St. Kitts Tourism Authority Liaison Clytie Gilbert — Chair, Gates, Accreditation & Ticketing

— Chair, Gates, Accreditation & Ticketing Shannette Shaw-Archibald — Chair, Logistics

— Chair, Logistics Derrick Fyfield — Chair, Safety & Security

— Chair, Safety & Security Danya Phillip — Chair, Transportation

— Chair, Transportation Jason Amory — Chair, Local Influencer & Private Event Relations

— Chair, Local Influencer & Private Event Relations Leonard Lestrade — Chair, Grand Parade of Troupes & Last Lap

— Chair, Grand Parade of Troupes & Last Lap Vincent Fough — Chair, J’Ouvert & Road March

— Chair, J’Ouvert & Road March Antonio Liburd — Chair, Senior Calypso Monarch

— Chair, Senior Calypso Monarch Shenise Liburd — Chair, Junior Calypso

— Chair, Junior Calypso Asquith Watson — Chair, Soca Monarch

— Chair, Soca Monarch Cartel Forde — Chair, Panorama

— Chair, Panorama Juhnel Tross — Chair, Miss Republic Bank Teen Pageant

— Chair, Miss Republic Bank Teen Pageant Thamesha Fyfield — Co-chair, Miss SKN Pageant

— Co-chair, Miss SKN Pageant Lesroy Bryan — Co-chair, Miss SKN Pageant

— Co-chair, Miss SKN Pageant Robertitine Webbe — Chair, Opening of Carnival & Creative Economy Liaison

The composition of the team reflects the size and complexity of staging National Carnival, with several portfolios dedicated not only to entertainment but also to the operational side of the festival.

Security, logistics, transportation, accreditation and ticketing will be central to the smooth execution of major events, while public relations, international marketing and tourism liaison are expected to play an important role in promoting Sugar Mas to both local audiences and the wider diaspora and visitor market.

The inclusion of a Creative Economy Liaison portfolio also signals continued attention to the economic opportunities surrounding carnival, particularly for entertainers, designers, vendors, cultural practitioners and other creatives.

Pageantry remains another major pillar, with separate leadership assignments for the Miss SKN Pageant and Miss Republic Bank Teen Pageant, while the musical competitions are represented through dedicated chairs for Senior Calypso Monarch, Junior Calypso, Soca Monarch and Panorama.

The road experience is also strongly represented, with separate leadership for J’Ouvert and Road March as well as the Grand Parade of Troupes and Last Lap.

Sugar Mas remains one of the most significant cultural events on the national calendar, bringing together music, mas, pageantry, folklore, competition, tourism and community participation.

With the leadership team now being publicly introduced, attention will increasingly turn to the programme of activities, competition schedules, major event announcements and the overall direction of Sugar Mas 55.

For organisers, the challenge will be straightforward but significant: deliver a carnival that is vibrant, well-managed, safe and memorable while preserving the cultural identity that continues to make Sugar Mas one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ signature national celebrations.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow developments surrounding Sugar Mas 55 as additional event details are announced.