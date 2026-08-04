ANTIGUA & BARBUDA’S ZAINE FREDERICK CROWNED MISS CARIBBEAN CULTURE QUEEN 2026

NEVIS — Antigua and Barbuda is celebrating regional pageant success after Zaine Frederick was crowned Bank of Nevis Miss Caribbean Culture Queen 2026, delivering a standout performance that earned her the prestigious regional title during the Nevis Culturama 52 celebrations.

Frederick impressed judges throughout the competition with her poise, confidence and stage presence, finishing with 1,425 points to secure the coveted crown. Her victory adds another significant achievement to Antigua and Barbuda’s pageant history and highlights the high standard of talent showcased at this year’s regional competition.

Representing St. Kitts, Tresjeur Dedier captured the title of First Runner-Up, finishing with 1,409 points. Her polished performances, elegance and strong overall presentation earned praise throughout the pageant and secured a place among the event’s top finalists.

Completing the top three was Miriam Alexander of Guyana, who was named Second Runner-Up with 1,396 points. Alexander’s confident stage presence and impressive performances contributed to a highly competitive contest featuring delegates from across the Caribbean.

The Bank of Nevis Miss Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant remains one of the signature events of Nevis Culturama, celebrating Caribbean culture, talent, intelligence and regional unity while providing contestants with an opportunity to showcase their countries on one of the region’s premier cultural stages.

Times Caribbean extends congratulations to Zaine Frederick, Tresjeur Dedier, Miriam Alexander, and all of the contestants for their dedication, professionalism and outstanding representation of their respective countries during this year’s competition.