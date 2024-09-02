PAM Leader Issues Statement on Opening of New School Year, Criticizes Government’s Handling of Cayon High School Mold Issue

In a stirring address on the eve of the new school year, People’s Action Movement (PAM) Leader delivered a powerful statement urging principals, staff, students, and parents across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to embrace the opportunities for growth and development that the 2024-2025 academic year presents. As schools prepare to reopen on Monday, September 2, 2024, the leader emphasized the importance of setting challenging goals and working diligently to achieve them.The PAM Leader underscored the vital role that parents play in their children’s success, urging them to collaborate closely with educators to ensure positive outcomes. Teachers, management, and staff were also recognized for their unwavering dedication, with a call to continue innovating and making a positive impact on students despite the challenges they face.However, the statement took a critical turn as the leader addressed the ongoing mold issue at Cayon High School, expressing disappointment that the situation remains unresolved after months of closure. The PAM Leader criticized Minister of Education and Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Prime Minister Dr. Terrence Drew for their failure to address the issue, which has left both teachers and students inconvenienced.”This is a burning shame,” the PAM Leader stated, calling on the government to prioritize the health and education of the nation’s children over frequent overseas trips. The leader stressed that the issue is not about politics but about the sustainability and viability of the nation, particularly the well-being of students.In closing, the PAM Leader offered prayers for the protection and perseverance of students, teachers, and principals as they embark on the new academic year, calling for collective efforts to ensure a successful and healthy environment for all.