HORSFORD’S AUTOMOTIVE TO OFFICIALLY LAUNCH CHERY BRAND ON SEPTEMBER 25 WITH UNPRECEDENTED 10-YEAR WARRANTY

S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. expands its automotive portfolio with globally recognised brand and a major new warranty offering for local motorists

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 9, 2026 — S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., through its automotive division, Horsford’s Automotive, will officially launch the Chery vehicle brand in St. Kitts and Nevis on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The launch will also introduce an unprecedented 10-year warranty offering to the local automotive market, giving customers added confidence and long-term reassurance when purchasing an eligible new Chery vehicle through Horsford’s Automotive.

Full warranty coverage, eligibility requirements, limitations and other applicable terms and conditions will be presented during the official launch.

The arrival of Chery brings one of China’s leading automotive brands under the representation of one of the Federation’s longest-established and most trusted companies.

Customers will be introduced to Chery’s modern vehicle lineup, combining distinctive styling, advanced technology, comfort, safety features and competitive value. The launch will allow customers, invited guests and members of the media to experience the vehicles and learn more about the models being introduced locally.

Joel Mceachrane, Automotive Executive of Horsford’s Automotive Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager

The announcement comes as Chery continues to earn international recognition. The manufacturer was recently ranked No. 1 among Chinese domestic brands in the 2026 J.D. Power China Vehicle Dependability Study, securing the distinction for a second consecutive year. The Chery Tiggo 7/7 Plus and Tiggo 8 Pro also received top rankings in their respective segments.

at S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., said the introduction of Chery reflects the company’s commitment to delivering greater choice, value and confidence to local motorists.

“The official launch of Chery represents an exciting new chapter for Horsford’s Automotive and vehicle buyers across St. Kitts and Nevis. Customers are looking for modern design, dependable performance, advanced features and strong value. Chery brings those qualities together, and the introduction of an unprecedented 10-year warranty demonstrates the level of confidence behind the brand.”

Wilkin said the warranty offering will be supported by the established reputation and local presence of S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd.

“Buying a vehicle is a major investment. Customers want competitive value, but they also want long-term reassurance and a trusted local company standing behind their purchase. Through Horsford’s Automotive, Chery owners will have access to professional sales assistance, after-sales support, servicing and parts from a company that has served St. Kitts and Nevis for generations.”

Joel Mceachrane, Automotive Executive of Horsford’s Automotive, said the company’s team is preparing to provide a complete ownership experience—from the showroom to scheduled maintenance and ongoing technical support.

“We are proud to welcome Chery to the Horsford’s Automotive family. These vehicles offer an impressive combination of style, technology, space and everyday practicality. The 10-year warranty will add another important layer of confidence, supported locally by our trained team and established after-sales operations.”

Machechrane said the September 25 launch will allow the public to take a closer look at the Chery lineup and learn how the new warranty programme will operate.

“We want customers to see the vehicles, explore the features and experience the quality for themselves. We will also explain the warranty coverage and answer questions so that customers clearly understand the benefits, responsibilities and conditions attached to the programme. Chery is arriving with strong international momentum, and Horsford’s Automotive is ready to support the brand locally.”

The introduction of Chery further broadens the range of automotive choices available through S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. It also strengthens the company’s commitment to offering vehicles and ownership packages suited to the needs of individuals, families and businesses across the Federation.

Additional information about the September 25 launch, available models, pricing, financing opportunities, test-drive arrangements and the full terms of the 10-year warranty will be announced by Horsford’s Automotive.

Chery is coming. Ten years of reassurance. One trusted local automotive partner.

ABOUT HORSFORD’S AUTOMOTIVE

Horsford’s Automotive is the automotive division of S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., providing vehicle sales, servicing, parts and customer support in St. Kitts and Nevis. Backed by the experience and longstanding presence of the Horsford’s Group, the division remains committed to delivering trusted automotive products and dependable after-sales service.

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