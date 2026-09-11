THE LEDGER SALUTES

Dr. Rawlinson Isaac: A Mentor, a Father Figure, a Man on My Speed Dial

He helped grow the Bank of Nevis from a quarter-million-dollar idea into a major financial institution, extended financing across the island, and contributed to projects that helped shape modern Nevis. He is a husband, a father and a man of deep faith. Now he has earned a doctorate. I salute him while he is here to hear it.

By Fletcher St. Jean, Publisher · The Caribbean Ledger

There are men who spend a lifetime building things and are never quite honoured for it. And there are men who, having built, never stop learning.

Rawlinson Isaac is both.

Now he has added two letters to the front of his name: Dr. Rawlinson Isaac.

For those of us privileged to have known him, worked with him or benefited from his counsel, it does not come as a surprise. It feels more like confirmation.

His life’s work is written into the financial history of Nevis.

From 1983 to 1990, he managed the Nevis branch of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. Then, on May 1, 1990, he became the second General Manager of The Bank of Nevis Limited, succeeding Mr. Richard Lupinacci. He remained in that position until 2006.

Those were formative years for an institution that still had something to prove.

The Bank of Nevis had opened its doors on December 9, 1985, with just five employees and capital of approximately EC$250,000. Under Isaac’s stewardship, it developed into a substantial financial institution. By 2001, its total assets had exceeded EC$200 million, while net earnings had reached EC$6.17 million in 2000.

He also built Bank of Nevis International, the institution’s international banking arm, from the ground up.

By the time he handed over leadership in 2006, the little bank that began as an ambitious Nevisian idea had become a nine-figure institution. The foundation established during those years continued to carry it forward, with total assets exceeding EC$522 million by 2020.

And his commitment did not end when he left the General Manager’s chair.

Isaac served some 22 years on the Bank of Nevis board, including six years as chairman, and returned in 2023 as an Executive Director.

Few people give that much of one life to a single institution.

But his reach extended far beyond the bank.

He served on the boards of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange, the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank and the Caribbean Credit Card Corporation — 4Cs — institutions that form part of the financial architecture of the Eastern Caribbean.

His vision also reached into Nevis’ physical infrastructure.

He served on the board of West Indies Power (Nevis), involved in the island’s pursuit of geothermal energy, and contributed to the development of water infrastructure.

A banker by profession, Isaac understood something larger: an island’s future is built not only in its ledgers, but in its roads, pipes, power systems and connections.

Perhaps one of the clearest examples was the SeaBridge, the car ferry linking Nevis and St. Kitts.

It gave ordinary people the ability to move between the two islands with their own vehicles — for business, family visits, day trips or weekends.

That is what vision looks like.

He looked across a channel of water and saw a road.

Through it all, he maintained the confidence of both the Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Government in Basseterre. On a small island, and particularly within public and financial life, that kind of institutional trust is not automatic.

Then there is the contribution that cannot be fully captured by annual reports.

Under Isaac’s leadership, Bank of Nevis financing reached into communities across the island.

Homes were built. Businesses were started. Families advanced. People who might once have believed that meaningful access to credit was beyond their reach could walk into a Nevisian institution, be known by name and have an opportunity to build something.

That may be the truest measure of his contribution.

Not simply the size of the balance sheet, but the lives behind it.

And that brings me to the man I know personally.

When I was trying to reposition my own life — rebuilding, reassessing and looking for new purpose — I went to Isaac’s home almost every Saturday morning for about six months.

I would sit with him and seek his advice on business, leadership and life.

Sometimes we talked for an hour. Sometimes two.

He was always generous with his time.

His wife, Verna, was equally gracious. She would call into the house, “Rawl, Fletcher is here to see you,” and make me feel welcome before I had even taken my seat.

Some of those Saturday mornings came during one of the toughest periods of my life.

One lesson he gave me has stayed with me ever since:

Never let anyone see that you are having a bad day. Put on your smile, hold your head high, and carry yourself as though you have a million dollars in the bank.

I have never forgotten it.

Isaac has also been a reference for practically every major job I have pursued.

When I was being considered for the position of Managing Director of 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited, he wrote me a stellar recommendation.

When I got the job, his response was classic Isaac.

“But I did not expect you not to get it. You have been ready. And when your home country does not appreciate your skills, do not be afraid to look elsewhere.”

I carried those words with me.

I have repeated them to members of my own executive teams, just as I have encouraged them to find mentors of their own.

Because the truth is that Isaac became more than a mentor to me.

I regard him as a father figure.

There are things I could discuss with Isaac that I might not even have taken to my own father. I could speak freely. I could seek advice without judgment. And he was never difficult to reach.

If I called and he could not answer, I knew he would return the call.

If he was in a meeting, he would send a message telling me so, tell me when he would call back — and call at the time he said he would.

That says something about the man.

Whenever I return to Nevis, I make sure he knows before I arrive. I would never want someone else to tell him Fletcher was on the island and he did not know it first.

And then there is the part of Rawlinson Isaac that matters more than any title.

He is a husband. A father. And a man of God.

His faith is not a footnote to his life. It is the spine of it.

He speaks about it openly, and anyone who has spent meaningful time with him understands that much of the steadiness admired in the banker comes from the belief that grounds the man.

Verna has stood beside him throughout that journey. And the family and home they built together are as much a part of his legacy as any financial institution.

Rawlinson Isaac is an extraordinary man.

A trailblazer.

A pioneer.

And that is why I choose to write this now rather than someday.

Too often in the Caribbean, we wait until our great men and women are gone before finding the words to honour them.

We should say those words while they can still hear them.

While the porch is still there.

While the coffee is still warm.

So I salute Dr. Rawlinson Isaac.

A mentor.

A father figure.

A man on my speed dial.

The bank stands as part of your monument. The SeaBridge reflects your vision. Your faith remains your foundation. And the standard you set lives on in the people you advised, encouraged, financed, mentored and taught.

Cheers, my brother.

About the Writer

Fletcher St. Jean, MBA, is a Caribbean financial services leader and strategist with more than two decades of experience in the sector.

He began his career in institutional and international capital markets at Citigroup before building an executive career across banking, financial services and regional development.

As Managing Director of 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited, he led the institution through a period of significant growth, expanding assets under management from approximately EC$900 million to EC$1.7 billion following a landmark acquisition.

He also served as President of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia, representing the industry in policy and regulatory engagement.

Fletcher is founder and Principal of St. Jean & Co, a strategic and financial advisory firm working with governments, regional institutions and investors on economic strategy, financial transformation and transition planning across the Caribbean.

He is a participant in the Wharton Executive Leadership Program and founder and publisher of The Caribbean Ledger, an independent platform focused on Caribbean finance, economics and the forces shaping the region’s future, scheduled to launch November 20, 2026.

Dr. Rawlinson Isaac is his longtime mentor.