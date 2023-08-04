St. Kitts and Nevis Voters Express ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ After Electing Drew led SKN Labour Party – Call for Return of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris as Prime Minister

One year after electing Dr. Terrance Drew and the SKN Labour Party Administration to office, the voters of St. Kitts and Nevis find themselves engulfed in a wave of “buyer’s remorse.” They are openly and vehemently expressing regret and remorse, longing for the return of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris as Prime Minister.The promises that had once resonated with hope and optimism during the campaign now feel like distant echoes, unfulfilled and broken. Not a single commitment from the first 100 days has materialized, leaving the nation disillusioned and disappointed. The dreams of a better future have turned into a bleak reality of rising crime, a crumbling healthcare sector, and an alarming lack of transparency and accountability.As the days go by, the once-strong sense of unity among the citizens has eroded, replaced by a toxic atmosphere of victimization and division. The poor and vulnerable bear the brunt of the administration’s failures, with increased hardships adding to their already challenging lives.In a shocking move, the poverty alleviation program has been drastically scaled back, leaving 3000 beneficiaries without much-needed support. The introduction of gangster politics further fuels the discontent, deepening the divides within the nation.As the one-year mark approaches, the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis yearn for a leadership that can restore their faith in the government and steer the country towards progress. Their plea for the return of Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris reflects the longing for a leader who can deliver on promises, unite the nation, and bring about positive change. Only time will tell if their collective voice will be heard and acted upon.