NEVIS TOURISM AUTHORITY APPOINTS SHELISIA T. GLASFORD AS DIRECTOR OF VIP & MICE SERVICES



— With Global Experience in Luxury Hospitality, Glasford to Elevate Nevis’ High-End Travel and Business Tourism Profile —

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — July 9, 2025 — The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has made a bold and strategic appointment, naming Shelisia T. Glasford as the island’s new Director of VIP and MICE Services—a move set to strengthen Nevis’ appeal among the world’s most discerning travelers and elite event organizers.

In her new executive role, Glasford will oversee the development and delivery of premium guest experiences and strategic initiatives in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism segment. Her portfolio includes coordinating high-profile visits, nurturing international partnerships, and positioning Nevis as a top-tier luxury destination for both leisure and business tourism.

“Exceptional service is more than placing a smile on people’s faces. For me, it’s a passion that allows me to create memorable, lasting experiences for others,” Glasford said in her mission statement.

With over a decade of global experience in five-star hospitality operations, Glasford brings a wealth of knowledge and an impressive track record to her new post. Her hospitality journey began at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino in 2011, and has since taken her to executive roles in Switzerland, Australia, and the United States, including standout leadership positions at The Breakers Palm Beach and the Park Hyatt St. Kitts and Park Hyatt Sydney.

Her most recent post as Duty Manager at Park Hyatt Sydney showcased her excellence in guest service, operations, and multicultural team leadership—skills that will be instrumental as Nevis expands its reach in the competitive global tourism market.

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley, welcomed the appointment:

“We are delighted to welcome Shelisia Glasford to this important role. Her wealth of international experience and passion for excellence are exactly what Nevis needs as we continue to grow our tourism sector and position our island as a premier destination for discerning travellers and world-class events.”

Chair of the NTA Board, Pamela Martin, echoed that sentiment:

“Shelisia’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Nevis. Her track record of innovation and dedication to outstanding guest experiences will be pivotal in elevating our VIP and MICE services and global brand presence.”

Glasford’s educational background is equally global and elite. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in International Hospitality and Tourism Management from César Ritz Colleges in Switzerland, and most recently completed an Executive Postgraduate Diploma in International Hospitality Management from Les Roches Marbella in Spain—two of the world’s top-ranked hospitality institutions.

Her experience spans multiple facets of the industry—from executive housekeeping and front office management to VIP guest liaison and concierge leadership. Notably, she was co-responsible for maintaining luxury service standards across 60+ team members at Park Hyatt St. Kitts and played a critical role in onboarding, training, and interdepartmental coordination for seamless guest experiences.

With Glasford now at the helm of the NTA’s VIP and MICE strategy, Nevis is poised to step boldly onto the global stage as a destination that fuses world-class service with Caribbean warmth, charm, and cultural richness.

This appointment signals the NTA’s commitment to innovative leadership, exceptional guest service, and the strategic growth of Nevis as a luxury travel and business event haven.